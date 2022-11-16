THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Announced As Part Of FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Lineup

FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents The Price Is Right Live on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. *Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come on Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

Tickets prices start at $43.75 and are available Wednesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

*No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.