Lumen Repertory Theatre to Present CADILLAC CREW By Tori Sampson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lumen Repertory Theatre has announced the final production of its 2024 season themed "BOLD": the regional premiere of Cadillac Crew by Tori Sampson. This powerful play, running from Friday, October 18 to Saturday, November 2 at the historic San Marco Church, brings to the stage a story of civil rights, sisterhood and the complexities of the fight for equality.

In this groundbreaking production which debuted at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2019, Lumen Repertory Theatre continues to push the boundaries of bold, professional theatre in Northeast Florida. Cadillac Crew follows the lives of four women on the day of a civil rights protest in 1960s Virginia, offering a vivid portrayal of the often-overlooked contributions of Black women to the movement. Through sharp dialogue, dynamic storytelling and surprising glimpses of our present time, Tori Sampson's work illuminates the intersection of race, gender and activism, resonating deeply with contemporary audiences. During the final days of a national election, this live performance material drips with relevance and something important to say. And it says it in both creative and bold ways.

The powerhouse cast of Cadillac Crew includes Cetera Bunche, Felecia Ewing, Zonnetta Marie Thomas and Kate McManus. The production is co-directed by Brian Niece* and Katie Johnston, with Victoria Mayapi as Dramaturg and Faith Rautter as Stage Manager.

This regional premiere promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, challenging perceptions, sparking critical conversations and celebrating the bold voices that have shaped history.

"With Cadillac Crew, we are closing out our BOLD 2024 Season with a story that exemplifies the courage and resilience of the unsung who have fought tirelessly for justice," said Lumen Rep Artistic Director Brian Niece. "We are delighted to tell this story loudly in Florida, because it not only honors the past but also invites our audiences to reflect on the very real ongoing struggle for equity and the role we all play in it."

All performances will be held at the historic San Marco Church located at 1620 Naldo Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207. The dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Press Preview Night)

Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night)

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 or $20 for students with valid student ID and can be purchased at lumenrep.org/shows/cadillaccrew. Production images can be found by visiting lumenrep.org/media.

Season Partners are StageFund, Preston and Joan Haskell, the Actors' Equity Association and San Marco Church. All logos can be found at lumenrep.org/support.

The Production Team for these plays includes Production Manager and Costumer Katie Swider, Scenic and Props Designer Claire Cimino, Sound and Video Designer Brian Niece* and Lighting Designer and Technical Director Mike Livingston.

Additionally, Lumen Rep's challenging 2025 Season will be announced this fall. For more information regarding schedules and venues, please see below or visit lumenrep.org.

*These individuals are part of the Actors Equity Association, a United States labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional Actors and Stage Managers. Equity fosters the art of live theatre as an essential component of society and advances the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits, including health and pension plans.

ABOUT LUMEN REPERTORY THEATRE

Lumen Repertory Theatre is Northeast Florida's definitive theatre experience and only Equity-affiliated repertory theatre company. Illuminating empty spaces with possibilities through bold, professional productions, Lumen Repertory Theatre is committed to collaborating with established professional artists and technicians, cultivating emerging professional talent, and creating a sustainable vision for our region's cultural fabric. Lumen Repertory Theatre: Be Moved.

Comments