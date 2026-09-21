Orchestra Noir and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Coming to the Florida Theatre
ORCHESTRA NOIR will perform under Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, while Marty Stuart celebrates his career with new instrumental album Space Junk.
The Florida Theatre has announced two additions to its 2027 concert schedule: Orchestra Noir’s The Culture 2000 Tour II and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.
Orchestra Noir will bring The Culture 2000 Tour II to the Florida Theatre on Friday, February 12, 2027.
Led by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, the Atlanta-based orchestra’s new production will celebrate the hip-hop and R&B music that defined the 2000s. The concert will reimagine some of the era’s biggest hits through an orchestral lens, combining live music, movement and nostalgia.
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at the venue on Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 8 p.m.
During a career spanning more than 50 years, Stuart has progressed from accompanying Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash to establishing a solo career that includes the Gold-certified album Hillbilly Rock and Platinum-certified This One’s Gonna Hurt You. His Grammy Award-winning recordings include “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’,” performed with Travis Tritt, and “Same Old Train.”
Joined by his longtime band, The Fabulous Superlatives, Stuart recently released Space Junk, his first full-length double album of original instrumental music.
Tickets and additional information for Orchestra Noir and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives are available through the Florida Theatre.
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