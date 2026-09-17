Kevin Stone Named Florida Theatre President; PC Bryant Becomes Board Chair
Stone, who has been with the theatre for 13 years, will lead operations while Bryant brings extensive human resources experience from Norfolk Southern and other major.
The Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center has announced Kevin Stone as President of the Florida Theatre and PC Bryant as Board Chair, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for one of Jacksonville’s most treasured cultural institutions.
Stone will serve as President of the Florida Theatre, leading the organization’s operations and strategic initiatives while working with the Board, staff, artists, and community to advance the Theatre’s mission and continued growth. Stone has been with the Florida Theatre for 13 years and has served as the Interim President/VP Programming, the Vice President of Programming, and the Director of Programming. Stone brings a long resume of experience in the live entertainment industry, including serving as the Director of Entertainment at Ruth Eckerd Hall for nine years.
“I’m honored to be named President of the Florida Theatre and grateful for the Board’s confidence,” said Stone. “This is an extraordinary institution with a remarkable history and an important place in the heart of Jacksonville. I look forward to working alongside PC, the Board, and our talented team to create memorable experiences for audiences and ensure the Florida Theatre remains a vibrant part of our community for generations to come.”
The mission of the Florida Theatre, as a nonprofit organization, is to enhance the North Florida community's quality of life by providing diverse and memorable arts and entertainment experiences, and by preserving a unique historic Jacksonville landmark.
Bryant will serve as Chair of the Florida Theatre’s Board of Directors, providing leadership and guidance as the organization continues to build on its legacy and important role in Jacksonville’s arts and entertainment community. Bryant has been a valued member of the Florida Theatre Board since 2017. Bryant currently serves as the Vice President of Human Resources at Norfolk Southern. Prior to Norfolk Southern, he held leadership roles in Human Resources at CSX, The Home Depot, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and more.
“I’m honored to serve as the incoming Board Chair of the Florida Theatre,” said Bryant. “As we head into the 100th anniversary year of the Theatre, I look forward to working with Kevin and my fellow Board members to build on the Theatre’s tremendous legacy and help shape its future.”
The leadership announcement comes as the Florida Theatre continues its longstanding commitment to presenting exceptional live entertainment and providing a gathering place for audiences throughout Northeast Florida. Since opening its doors in 1927, the historic venue has welcomed countless performers and audiences and remains a defining part of downtown Jacksonville’s cultural landscape.
Under Stone’s leadership as President and Bryant’s leadership as Board Chair, the Florida Theatre will continue to focus on presenting outstanding live performances, engaging audiences, strengthening community relationships, and preserving the historic theatre for future generations.
The historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville, FL seats 1,865 people and hosts over 200 events a year. In 2025, Pollstar Magazine ranked the Florida Theatre as the #5 most-attended theatre worldwide for theatres up to 2,000 seats, and LHAT (League of Historic American Theatres) named the Florida Theatre the 2025 Outstanding Historic Theatre. The Florida Theatre will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.
To see the current list of the Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc. Board of Directors, please click here.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
2026 Bosland Young Artist Vocal Competition
Amelia Chapel (9/26-9/26)
|
Hamilton
Moran Theatre (12/01-12/01)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts (12/01-12/13)
|
Side Show
The Gordon (11/03-11/08)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Florida Theatre (11/10-11/10)
|
Barry Manilow
Amerant Bank Arena (1/15-1/15)
|
Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline & Drayton Farley
BayCare Sound (10/25-10/25)
|
Gunhild Carling at the Amelia Island Jazz Festival
Courtyard Amelia Island/Springfield Suites by Marriott (10/10-10/10)
|
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (11/15-11/15)
|
Pink Martini
Au-Rene Theater (1/17-1/17)