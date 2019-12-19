December 19th Update: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Jacksonville Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Jacksonville:

Best Actor in a Musical

Aj West - LES MISERABLES - Amelia Musical Playhouse 24%

Mark Cameron - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 20%

Jeff Groden Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 13%

Best Actor in a Play

Kip Brown - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse 35%

Gannon Thomas - THE PILLOWMAN - Players by the Sea 18%

Barrett King - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - BlueFire Theatre 11%

Best Actress in a Musical

Heather Harding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 23%

Katie Timoney - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Limelight Theatre 17%

Alexandria Wilkerson - DREAMGIRLS - Star Center Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Play

Heather Harding - LYSISTRATA IN GATORLAND - Amelia Musical Playhouse 41%

Rhonda Wilson - GROUNDED - Star Center Theatre 12%

Katie Johnson - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Blue Fire Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Musical

Nick Cooper - GRAND HOTEL - Amelia Musical Playhouse 39%

Christian St. John - DREAMGIRLS - Star Center Theatre 15%

Michael Lipp - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 12%

Best Director of a Play

Toni D'Amico - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - BlueFire Theatre 23%

Joe Kemper - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre Jacksonville 17%

Shelli Long - GIRLS WEEKEND - Limelight Theatre 14%

Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Amelia Musical Playhouse 30%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Limelight Theatre 14%

OKLAHOMA - Amelia Musical Playhouse 13%

Best Musical Director of a Musical

Chad Miller - OKLAHOMA - Amelia Musical Playhouse 39%

Christian Nyman - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 24%

Shelli Long - FUN HOME - Limelight Theatre 8%

Best Play

THE PILLOWMAN - Players By The Sea 19%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Blue Fire Theatre 15%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 12%

Best Technical Design of a Musical

Johnny Pettegrew - NEWSIES - FSCJ Summer Musical Theatre Experience 46%

Lee Hambu - SILENCE THE MUSICAL - The 5 & Dime 22%

Tim Watson - PETER PAN - Theatre Jacksonville 18%

Best Technical Design of a Play

Tim Watson - SILENT SKY - Theatre Jacksonville 100%

