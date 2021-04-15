CALMER CON Comes To Thrasher-Horne Center

On Sunday May 16, 2021 A Sensory Adjusted Comic Book & Pop Culture Convention "Southeast Calmer Con" will be held at Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, located on the campus of St Johns River College.

This event is specifically designed to meet the sensory needs of those with autism, anxiety, and sensory processing concerns while providing many of the typical comic convention activities such as vendor and artist tables. Attendees will have the opportunity to access and get photographs with costumed superheroes, princesses, and science fiction favorites, and are encouraged to dress up as well!

"We wanted to make the experience as authentic as possible, just presented in a family and sensory friendlier environment." says Adam Wilson, Director of Calm Passion. "I have an autistic son, Logan, and we were having trouble finding comic con type events that we could attend without him becoming overwhelmed from sensory overload, so we started our nonprofit and created one."

Southeast Calmer Con will be held in two separate sessions, from 9:00AM to 1:00PM and from 2:00PM to 6:00PM. Each operates as an individual convention to allow twice as many families to attend while helping maintain appropriate sensory levels. There are also separate spaces for activities like art, brick building, costume contests, and Jedi training, as well as a Calmer Space where attendees can relax and recharge if they become overwhelmed or overstimulated so they don't have to exit the event early.

Tickets can be purchased at the Thrasher-Horne Ticket Office or by phone at 904-267-6815. For more information, please check out our Southeast Calmer Con Event Page here: https://fb.me/e/17Y1TqoIx