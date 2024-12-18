Kappa FuturFestival Reveals 2025 Phase One Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Italy's globally acclaimed Kappa FuturFestival has unveiled its phase one artist lineup ahead of its 12th edition returning to Parco Dora, Torino on July 4-6, 2025. Kappa FuturFestival remains one of the world's most celebrated electronic music events, connecting the many facets of Italian culture to the past, present, and future of the genre's foremost flag bearers.

Kappa FuturFestival's initial lineup continues to shine a light on the festival as a melting pot of leading international world class talent, with the first round of acts consisting of exclusive back to back sets, global headliners, next generation risers, and an overall wide ranging diversity of selectors.

The lineup is spearheaded by the legendary Carl Cox, a Kappa FuturFestival stalwart who returns for his 9th appearance with his Live set in tow alongside fellow Futur favorite Seth Troxler who makes his 8th appearance. The lineup also boasts Belgian techno powerhouse and KNTXT label head Charlotte de Witte, techno titans Adam Beyer B2B Maceo Plex, Anyma who returns following last year's Voyager stage triumph, and the visionary Nina Kraviz who set the Solar stage ablaze last year.

Kappa FuturFestival also welcomes several acts making their debut at the festival in 2025, including Italian powerhouse Alignment, Ukrainian duo Artbat, Detroit's DJ Stingray 313 going B2B with Helena Hauff, the eclectic Caribou Live, and Germany's Binh, celebrating 10 years of his Time Passages label. Additional highlights include the influential scene veteran DJ Hell, industrial techno riser Fantasm, and back to backs from Francesco Del Garda B2B Ben UFO, Cloudy B2B Novah, Airod B2B Anxhela, and Ogazòn B2B Ryan Elliott - a worldwide exclusive for the festival.

The phase one lineup is rounded out by Adiel B2B Quest, Azyr, Dixon, Donato Dozzy, Fleur Shore, Joe Claussell B2B Ron Trent, Kevin de Vries, Miss Monique, Nico Moreno, Paco Osuna, Reinier Zonneveld, Shlømo, Skream B2B Prospa, Tini Gessler, Vintage Culture B2B Beltran, and YOUniverse, with many more names forthcoming.

Kappa FuturFestival continues to reign as the biggest electronic music festival in Italy and has cemented its standing as a leading name in the European summer festival calendar. For its 2024 edition, the event sold 115,000 tickets and attracted audiences from 157 different nations, contributing to one of the most successful years in the festival's history. Across its five stages, the festival boasted over 36 hours of music, 13 after parties, and 125 different artists - all helping to generate over 25 million Euros for Torino's economy.

Stay tuned for more lineup names to be announced in 2025, plus details on the acclaimed Art & Techno experience. Fans can catch up on some of the festival's past highlights with over 14 exclusive DJ mixes recorded live at the festival available now on Apple Music including sets from The Blessed Madonna, Tiësto, Adam Beyer, Seth Troxler, WhoMadeWho and more. 2024 live sets from Tiësto, LP Giobbi, and Nina Kraviz are also available now on YouTube with more coming soon.

Kappa FuturFestival 2025 - Phase One Lineup

Adam Beyer B2B Maceo Plex

Adiel B2B Quest

Airod B2B Anxhela

Alignment

Anyma

Artbat

Azyr

Binh

Caribou Live

Carl Cox Live

Charlotte De Witte

Cloudy B2B Novah

Dixon

DJ Hell

DJ Stingray 313 B2B Helena Hauff

Donato Dozzy

Fantasm

Fleur Shore

Francesco del Garda B2B Ben UFO

Joe Claussell B2B Ron TrentMiss Monique

Kevin de Vries

Nico Moreno

Nina Kraviz

Ogazòn B2B Ryan Elliott

Paco Osuna

Reinier Zonneveld

Seth Troxler

Shlømo

Skream B2B Prospa

Tini Gessler

Vintage Culture B2B Beltran

YOUniverse

