Francesca Ravera Will Lead Italian Tour of Dystopian Play THE HUMMINGBIRDS

Francesca Ravera is set to headline the Italian tour of the critically acclaimed play The Hummingbirds, which made its successful New York premiere in April at Chain Theatre. Directed by Kim T. Sharp, and featuring also Leonardo Gómez, the production captivated audiences and critics alike with its thought-provoking narrative and compelling performances.

The Hummingbirds, written by Garret Jon Groenveld, is set in a bleak dystopian future where the world as we know it has been drastically altered. In this chilling reality, hummingbirds-once symbols of beauty and grace-have become aggressive. Terrorism has become the daily norm, personal freedoms are severely restricted, and citizens are stripped of their autonomy, with jobs assigned rather than chosen. This oppressive regime has turned work into the defining element of identity, raising poignant questions about the relationship between occupation and self.

The play delves into the profound theme of how work shapes and influences our identities. It challenges the audience to ponder: Is what we do who we are? Can our essence be reduced to our professional roles, or is there something inherently unique that transcends occupational boundaries?

The Italian tour promises to bring this powerful narrative to a broader audience, offering a unique opportunity for theatre enthusiasts across Italy to experience this dark comedic drama that has already left a mark on New York's theatre scene. The production will maintain its original artistic integrity, ensuring that Italian audiences receive the same impactful experience that garnered acclaim in New York.

Ms. Ravera, originally from Italy, expressed her excitement about the upcoming tour, stating, "Bringing The Hummingbirds to Italy is an incredible honor. The play's themes are universal, and I believe Italian audiences will deeply connect with its message. I'm thrilled to share it with a new audience."

The tour will kick off in Rome, where it will run at Teatro Belli from June 19 through June 22, with subsequent performances scheduled in Turin at Teatro Astra on June 26 and 27, and Genoa on July 3 and 4. Each performance is expected to be a major cultural event, attracting significant attention from both the public and the media.

As the world grapples with its own set of challenges, The Hummingbirds serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of personal freedom and the enduring quest for identity amidst adversity. The Italian tour of The Hummingbirds is set to be a milestone in contemporary theatre, offering a profound and timely reflection on the human condition.

