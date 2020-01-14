Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Play or Musical)

Eoin Cannon - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House

Best Actress (Play or Musical)

Jacinta Whyte - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Jade Young - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix

Best Director (Play or Musical)

Lauryn Gaffney - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Nigel Lombard - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix

Best Musical

BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix

Best New Play

DRACULA - Smock Alley Theatre

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)

Francis O'Connor - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House

Best Supporting Actor (Play or Musical)

Michael Joseph - ANGELA'S ASHES THE MUSICAL - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre / Lime Tree Limerick / Cork Opera House

Best Supporting Actress (Play or Musical)

Katie Jerromes - BIG SHOT THE MUSICAL - The Helix

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You