THE DEAD, AN OPERA Comes To Gaiety Theatre 8 August

Producer Breda Cashe is delighted to bring the acclaimed musical drama based on James Joyce's best-loved short story - The Dead, An Opera - to audiences for 4 much anticipated performances this summer.

The Dead, An Opera occupies a musical space all of its own between opera and music theatre. This production features a sterling cast of Suxannah De Wrixon, John Molloy, Kathy Rose O' Brien and Rachel O' Byrne, accompanied by a quartet of Katie O' Connor, Jane Hughes, Una O Kane and Aoife Durnin.

The piece taps into the deep vein of musical references running through the original story, taking us on a journey exploring life, love and death. Acclaimed Irish composer Ellen Cranitch and award-winning playwright Tom Swift have created a pared back musical telling of Joyce's classic story that is by turns theatrical, evocative and moving. Directed by Jo Mangan, four singers accompanied by a string quartet conjure the atmosphere of a Christmas party inhabited by Joyce's vibrant characters.

The production team also Set Designer Niamh Lunny / Kevin McFadden, Costume Designer Niamh Lunny and Lighting Designer Kevin McFadden

For tickets visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/events/the-dead-an-opera-live/