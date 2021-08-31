Principal Cast and Creatives Announced For Northern Ireland Opera's LA BOHÈME

Celebrating Northern Ireland's reopening of live performances for the first time in over 19 months, Noah Stewart, one of Opera's most sought after international tenors will perform Rodolfo in Cameron Menzies' enthralling production of La Bohème this September. Joining Stewart in the four principal roles are soprano Gemma Summerfield making her debut as Mimi and Northern Irish soprano Emma Morwood as Musetta who is paired with Yuriy Yurchuk's Marcello.

Conducting this unique landmark production, which will be staged on a specially built set within the gothic interior of the Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast, will Acclaimed US classical singer and one of Opera's most sought after international tenors Noah Stewart will perform La Bohème's Rodolfo in Cameron Menzies' first live production at the helm of Northern Ireland Opera. Alongside Stewart is soprano Gemma Summerfield making her debut in the role as Mimi and Northern Irish soprano Emma Morwood as Musetta who is paired with Yuriy Yurchuk's Marcello. Joining these four principal artists will also be one of the country's finest basses Graeme Danby who during his long career has made over 1000 appearances for English National Opera.

The creative team includes conductor Rebecca Lang who is one of the most versatile and vivacious cross-over artists of her generation with accolades in both Opera and Musical Theatre (HAMBURG STATE OPERA, THEATER AM POTSDAMER PLATZ, BERLIN; HER MAJESTY'S THEATRE, MELBOURNE; EVITA AND MY FAIR LADY, FLENSBURG); award-winning lighting designer Paul Keoghan (OPERA IRELAND, THE ABBEY THEATRE, LYRIC THEATRE BELFAST, ROYAL COURT THEATRE, CRUCIBLE, TRAVERSE, OPEN AIR REGENT'S PARK, RAMBERT); choreography by Jennifer Rooney (LYRIC THEATRE, BELFAST; GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST); set design by Claire Morrissey and costumes by Diana Ennis.



Conductor Rebecca Lang says of this unique production: "I love bringing theatre to audiences in unexpected spaces - it gives us all the opportunity to experience pieces in ways other than those which we anticipate or expect." she added" "La Bohème is the perfect choice for us as artists to be part of the collective emerging from the rubble we have all had to endure."

This bold new interpretation will be brought to life inside the iconic Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast across four evenings. A historic focal point in the city, this beautifully decayed church provides the perfect atmospheric backdrop to tell the story about a group of Bohemians who are all searching and desperately trying to find their way in life and love.

Artistic Director Cameron Menzies adds: "This production gives us the opportunity to work with and employ a vast array of truly exceptional talents in all areas of discipline including 32 freelance instrumentalists in our La Bohème Orchestra, 16 chorus singers, numerous small local businesses, and a large number of freelance artists. This production will also be the first for Northern Ireland Opera to integrate the new creative roles from the NI Opera Studio into a main stage work, giving our studio members training experience within real situations."

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, says: "The Arts Council is hugely proud to be Principal Funder of Northern Ireland Opera. After 19 long months, it's truly wonderful to see our leading opera company paving the way as they make a welcome return to the city of Belfast, with live opera in a stunning new venue. Congratulations to all involved in staging this exciting production of the much-loved opera, La Bohème."

La Bohème is part of a surprising and varied launch programme selected by Cameron for 2021/22 and will lead Northern Ireland Opera into an exciting new era under his artistic direction. Cameron's award-winning career spans the worlds of opera, theatre, music theatre, cabaret and film-making.

Northern Ireland Opera is an award-winning national opera company, and widely acclaimed as one of the most exciting operatic start-ups in UK and Irish history, with a philosophy of artistic excellence and risk-taking, underpinned by a bold and imaginative approach to programming and productions.

Main Characters

Mimi Soprano Gemma Summerfield

Rodolfo Tenor Noah Stewart

Musetta Soprano Emma Morwood

Marcello Baritone Yuriy Yurchuk

Benoït and Alcindoro Bass Graeme Danby

Additional casting to follow.

Creative Team

Artistic Director: Cameron Menzies

Conductor: Rebecca Lang

Set Design: Claire Morrissey

Costume Design: Diana Ennis

Choreographer: Jennifer Rooney

Lighting Design: Paul Keogan

Repetiteur: Frasier Hickland

La Bohème will be performed in front of socially distanced audiences across 4 nights.

Dates: September 18, 20, 23, 25.

Ticket prices : £49.50 plus booking fee.

Booking link: www.niopera.com

Venue: Carlisle Memorial Church, 31 Carlisle Circus, Belfast BT14 6AT