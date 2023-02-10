Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paul Cleary Announced as Chairman of the Board of Wexford Festival Trust

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera, centring around the theme of Women and War, will run from 24 October – 5 November 2023.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Paul Cleary Announced as Chairman of the Board of Wexford Festival Trust

Paul Cleary will step into the role of Chairman of the board of Wexford Festival Trust, commencing this month. An avid opera fan, Paul has been a volunteer with Wexford Festival Opera for almost forty years, serving in several voluntary roles in both the artistic and administrative areas. Having joined the Board of The Wexford Festival Trust in September 2014, Paul served as Vice Chairman from 2016-2018, is the current chairman of the Artistic Advisory Committee as well as a member of the Finance Committee

A native of Wexford, Paul graduated from UCD with a Degree in Science. He has held various national and international roles in the wastewater industry, with extensive experience in Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Logistics. Since 2021 Paul has worked in supply chain consulting with particular interest in circular economy and sustainable supply chain.

Speaking today Paul Cleary said, "For over seventy years, Wexford Festival Opera has occupied a unique place in the opera world. In October 2022 our audiences returned for their first 'restriction free' festival in three years. Their joy and happiness being back in Wexford was palpable, a testament to the dedication and commitment of the people of Wexford who over the years have made the festival a truly unique experience.

I am honoured to be appointed to the role of Chairman of Wexford Festival Trust. I wish to thank my predecessor, Dr Mary Kelly for guiding the organisation through perhaps the most challenging period of our history. While the emergence from the pandemic still presents challenges, I am confident Wexford Festival Opera will continue to attract and delight opera lovers for many years to come."

Executive Director, Randall Shannon added, "I'm really delighted with Paul's appointment, his knowledge and understanding of Wexford Festival Opera, together with his passion for the artform, will be of inestimable value to the company going forwards."

Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi said, "I know Paul a long time and he always had Wexford Festival in his heart, it will be fantastic to work with him."

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera, centring around the theme of Women and War, will run from 24 October - 5 November 2023 featuring 70 events over 13 days. The three mainstage operas have been confirmed at Zoraida di Granata by G. Donizetti 1822; L'aube rouge by Camille Erlanger 1911; La Ciociara by Marco Tutino 2015. For more see wexfordopera.com




Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 
English Touring Theatre Announces MACBETH & More for 2023 Photo
English Touring Theatre Announces MACBETH & More for 2023
ETT (English Touring Theatre) has announced their new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and further programming for 2023.
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Comes to Birmingham Rep This Christmas Photo
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Comes to Birmingham Rep This Christmas
Birmingham Rep have announced that the smash-hit production of C.S. Lewis’ classic, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will roar into The Rep this Christmas direct from London’s West End from Tue 14 Nov 2023 – Sun 28 Jan 2024.
THE WITNESS Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE WITNESS Will Embark on UK Tour
The sacred and profane collide in Jo Blake and Carbon Theatre’s new performance The Witness, inspired by the rediscovered Gospel of Mary Magdalene.  The Witness is part of a larger multi-stranded art project called Heresy, which also includes an installation at The Grosvenor Centre, an exhibition at Delapré Abbey and county wide community workshops. 

More Hot Stories For You


Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra Return to City Hall, CorkEvelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra Return to City Hall, Cork
February 9, 2023

Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Orchestra are retuning to City Hall, Cork on Tuesday 28th February to Thursday March 2nd with their programme for schools, which take place at 10am and 12 noon. Four shows are already sold out. 
FINDING A VOICE Festival Returns Next MonthFINDING A VOICE Festival Returns Next Month
February 9, 2023

Audiences are eagerly anticipating the sixth edition of Finding a Voice, the innovative festival which will take place in Clonmel from March 8th to 12th. Featuring unforgettable music by remarkable women, Finding a Voice celebrates women in music throughout the ages and around the world.
Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in SeptemberNorthern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September
February 7, 2023

Northern Ireland Opera has announced a magnificent new production of Puccini’s Tosca, directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, opening at Belfast’s Grand Opera House this September. 
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This WeekThe Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week
January 26, 2023

The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.  
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'RoweAbbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
January 25, 2023

The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
share