Paul Cleary Announced as Chairman of the Board of Wexford Festival Trust

Paul Cleary will step into the role of Chairman of the board of Wexford Festival Trust, commencing this month. An avid opera fan, Paul has been a volunteer with Wexford Festival Opera for almost forty years, serving in several voluntary roles in both the artistic and administrative areas. Having joined the Board of The Wexford Festival Trust in September 2014, Paul served as Vice Chairman from 2016-2018, is the current chairman of the Artistic Advisory Committee as well as a member of the Finance Committee

A native of Wexford, Paul graduated from UCD with a Degree in Science. He has held various national and international roles in the wastewater industry, with extensive experience in Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Logistics. Since 2021 Paul has worked in supply chain consulting with particular interest in circular economy and sustainable supply chain.

Speaking today Paul Cleary said, "For over seventy years, Wexford Festival Opera has occupied a unique place in the opera world. In October 2022 our audiences returned for their first 'restriction free' festival in three years. Their joy and happiness being back in Wexford was palpable, a testament to the dedication and commitment of the people of Wexford who over the years have made the festival a truly unique experience.

I am honoured to be appointed to the role of Chairman of Wexford Festival Trust. I wish to thank my predecessor, Dr Mary Kelly for guiding the organisation through perhaps the most challenging period of our history. While the emergence from the pandemic still presents challenges, I am confident Wexford Festival Opera will continue to attract and delight opera lovers for many years to come."

Executive Director, Randall Shannon added, "I'm really delighted with Paul's appointment, his knowledge and understanding of Wexford Festival Opera, together with his passion for the artform, will be of inestimable value to the company going forwards."

Artistic Director, Rosetta Cucchi said, "I know Paul a long time and he always had Wexford Festival in his heart, it will be fantastic to work with him."

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera, centring around the theme of Women and War, will run from 24 October - 5 November 2023 featuring 70 events over 13 days. The three mainstage operas have been confirmed at Zoraida di Granata by G. Donizetti 1822; L'aube rouge by Camille Erlanger 1911; La Ciociara by Marco Tutino 2015. For more see wexfordopera.com