Live Collision International Festival Comes to the Project Arts Centre, Dublin This Week

LIVE COLLISION INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL presents some of the most daring and captivating work of our time and is regarded as the leading curatorial model of Live Art in Ireland.

Taking place over four days this week, 27th-30th April 2022 at Project Arts Centre Dublin, the festival presents artists of exceptional calibre - from seminal international artists making ground-breaking work across the globe, to Ireland's most exciting next-generation of performance makers.

The Live Collision festival programme (artists & artworks) excavates with urgency topics such as class, race, rhetoric, migration, mental health, feminism, identity, gender, sexuality, access, equality and displacement.

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS

Cade & MacAskill (Rosana Cade & Ivor MacAskill) bring the digital edition of their brand-new work The Making of Pinocchio following its international debut met with great critical acclaim at Tramway (Glasgow) and first streamed online at Take Me Somewhere Festival (May 2021).

Brokentalkers return with their critically acclaimed and multi award-winning work The Examination, exploring mental health and human rights in the prison system. Performed by Brokentalkers' Gary Keegan and stand-up comedian and former prisoner Willie White.

Ireland's most sought-after interdisciplinary artist, Irish Trinidadian artist Maïa Nunes, brings the second orbit in a new series of immersive and experimental performance works, Solas, channelling the Sun. An offering of light. Integrating original sound design and musical composition, with live instrumentation and vocal improvisation.

Using cutting edge AI technology, dance and music, Glimmer asks; how do we embrace virtual landscapes and digital lives while holding sacred our beautiful, human idiosyncrasies? Directed by Robyn Byrne and Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, choreographed in collaboration with Roisin Harten. This new work will take place in public space, a disused commercial space (6 - 7 St. Stephen's Green ex-TopShop) using the newest innovations in technology in collaboration with Algorithm.

Object Permanence by Kat Hawkins (UK) is a first solo dance presentation that asks questions about the time it takes to do things. Building a landscape of cripness, Kat takes us intimately into the relationship between the disabled body and assistive devices, revealing a world of joy, companionship and sensuality.

House of Origin is a multimedia body of research into Ballroom culture and the possibilities of Ballroom for Black queer community building and gender euphoria in an Irish context by Origins Eile. House of Origin includes a new video project, recorded interviews with some of the icons of Ballroom, voicenote responses submitted by our queer Black community here in Ireland.

Dublin based multidisciplinary artist ALYXIS, premiered their debut EP 'RUSH' through FACT MAG in April 2021. ALYXIS will be releasing new music in April with Berlin label DiaxDem. XOIOXO is a premier live performance; an up close intimate encounter with the expansive electronic range of this incredible artist, which will close out the festival.

For full programme details and tickets visit http://www.livecollision.com/programme-2022/