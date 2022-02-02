FINDING A VOICE is Back in Front of Live Audiences This March

Finding a Voice is busy making plans for the fifth edition of the festival, back in front of live audiences, from March 3rd to 8th. The festival will again focus on the music of women composers through the ages, building and expanding on the first four highly successful editions, including the 2021 series of online concerts.

This year, Finding a Voice will continue to broaden the genres covered by its innovative series of concerts to include musical theatre and contemporary singer-songwriting for the first time, in addition to music from the Middle Ages, to the present day. Over the last five years Finding a Voice has programmed unforgettable music by more than 100 remarkable women.

The theme for 2022 is #Relationships and several concerts will explore the concept of "relationships" in their different iterations, whether the interaction between performers, the connection between performers and the music they perform, or the relationship between words and music.

Just added to the programme for 2022 is a concert of music for violin and piano by Darragh Morgan and Mary Dullea. These two exceptional performers have been champions of Irish music over many years, and they return to the festival for a second time for a concert of music by Deirdre McKay, as well as Clara Schumann, Lili Boulanger, Ruth Crawford Seeger, and Florence Price.

Music by the American composer Florence Price will also feature in one of the festival highlights, the first visit to Ireland of celebrated pianist Samantha Ege. Ege who has recorded and performed Price's music around the world will give the Irish premières of works by Price alongside those of her student and friend Margaret Bonds, and Czech composer Vítězslava Kaprálová.

Once again, there is a strong emphasis on Irish women composers, who have been a highlight of the festival since the very start. 2022's festival will be book-ended by two concerts featuring music by Irish composers - the opening concert, a world première by Linda Buckley with text by Doireann Ní Ghríofa, and the closing concert, a new song-cycle by Ailís Ní Riain. Over the weekend, the focus will be on the music of Deirdre McKay, who celebrates her 50th birthday in 2022, and Amanda Feery, whose short opera for Irish National Opera, A Thing I Cannot Name, will be screened.

Artistic Director Róisín Maher says "I'm so delighted that restrictions have been lifted and that we will be back in front of live audiences. We have a fantastic line-up of musicians and events that will entice people to Clonmel for a weekend of wonderful music making."

As the only concert series of its kind in Ireland, and the British Isles, Finding a Voice offers a unique opportunity to hear unforgettable music by remarkable women. Booking for the festival will open in February.