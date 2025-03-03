Cork Opera House and UCC Welcome Tatiana Dos Santos as New Irish Theatre Artist in Residence For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tatiana dos Santos, theatre maker and dance artist, has been announced as the ‘New Irish Theatre Artist in Residence' at Cork Opera House and University College Cork (UCC). The announcement marks the launch of the third Theatre Artist in Residence programme, a collaborative initiative jointly funded by Cork Opera House and UCC.

As the ‘New Irish Theatre Artist in Residence', Tatiana dos Santos will undertake a one-year residency designed to support and develop her own artistic work. This initiative provides a €20,000 bursary, enabling Tatiana to explore new artistic directions, deepen her engagement with Cork Opera House and UCC, and engage with Ireland's theatre scene and local communities.



Hailing from Brazil and living in Ireland for seven years - Tatiana's work explores themes of belonging, identity, and equity, challenging dominant narratives through humour and vulnerability. Her artistic journey has taken her across theatre, dance, and community engagement, always with a focus on amplifying underrepresented voices.

Speaking about her appointment, Tatiana said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this residency at Cork Opera House and UCC - a pivotal moment in my journey as a movement and theatre maker. This opportunity provides me with the space to reflect on and research my practice while developing work that celebrates the unsung heroes in our individual stories. By amplifying voices that often go unheard, this residency empowers me to explore the human commonalities that unite us. I look forward with excitement and curiosity to the discoveries and creations this transformative year will bring."

Throughout the year, Tatiana will have access to mentorship, creative spaces, and resources to develop her work. She will engage with the staff of Cork Opera House and UCC, as well as local artists and communities through performances, workshops, and talks.

Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House, welcomed the new resident artist, stating: "This residency is deeply important to us at Cork Opera House. This is a moment for us to listen and learn from this exciting artist and to support her development and practice. She is a wonderful theatre maker and person and I've no doubt Cork Opera House will benefit from having her in our midst enormously. With this Residency, we continue to push the doors of inclusivity and accessibility open to both of our institutions and provide a platform for underrepresented voices in the arts. We have much to learn from the New Irish Community and this is a key opportunity for us to welcome and integrate one of our newest artists into our community”

Yvon Bonenfant, Senior Lecturer/Head of Department of Performing Arts noted his excitement: “Tatiana dos Santos will invest a dynamic, invigorating and exciting energy in the UCC and Cork Opera House's ‘Creating Together' partnership. She brings with her a wealth of experience, wisdom, and a strikingly refreshing approach to making work and to engaging the public. We are delighted to amplify the range of voices heard on Irish stages today through this initiative, and the adventurousness inherent in Ms dos Santos' work and approach will deeply enrich UCC's and Cork Opera House's creative ecologies.”

Tatiana's impressive career spans performance, artistic facilitation, and equity advocacy. She has worked with leading arts organisations such as Dublin Fringe Festival, Tallaght Community Arts, and Create Ireland.

For 2025, this call for a Theatre Artist in Residence is framed and supported by UCC's University of Sanctuary programme which provides scholarships and fellowships for students, researchers and academics who are refugees and asylum seekers.

For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: Michael Carr at mcarr@corkoperahouse.ie

Comments