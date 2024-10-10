Barnstorm Theatre Company to Present THE BUS at the Dublin Theatre Festival & Watergate Theatre Kilkenny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barnstorm Theatre Company present

THE BUS

Written by Maeve Ingoldsby & Philip Hardy, updated by John Morton

Imagine being a ten-year-old starting at a new school. The school bus becomes a minefield of shifting allegiances, where you must learn the rules for survival and acceptance. 'The Bus', a play written by Maeve Ingoldsby and Barnstorm's Artistic Director, Philip Hardy, and updated in 2024 by John Morton. It is suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years. Set aboard the school bus, the play explores the challenges faced by children in attempting to fit in with a new peer group. This is an explosive, highly physical production, incorporating elements of music, song and slapstick, combined with moments of emotional truth, to create an exuberant, insightful and highly entertaining piece of children's theatre.

Tue 8th October - Fri 11th October 2024 - 10:00 & 12:30 in axis, Ballymun. See here for details and booking.

Tue 15th October - Tue 22 October 2024 - Mon - Fri at 10:00 & 12:30 in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny. See here for details and booking.

Comments

