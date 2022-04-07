BALLYDEHOB JAZZ FESTIVAL Is Back May Bank Holiday Weekend, 29th April - 2nd May 2022

The Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back on the streets on May Bank Holiday Weekend 2022.

The village will host a free Live Music Trail across the village featuring over 30 performances from Irish and International acts - Fixity, Donal Dineen, Goodnight Circus, Paul Dunlea, Cormac McCarthy, Runaway Retros, the Jabin Ward Trio, Eve Clague & the Valentines, & many more.

Headline Concerts in the Jazz Hall include a Ballydehob debut from Karen Underwood, who will combine stories of her Chicago roots with the timeless music of Nina Simone, Quincy Jones, Etta James and many more, opening on Friday night.

Saturday's headliner comes all the way from Brooklyn, New York - Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz band. Tatiana explores her love for jazz through a wide range of musical styles, from 1930's pop to modern jazz, her own French and Gypsy heritage; a love for the Parisian art scene of the 1920's through 60's, a fascination for New Orleans Jazz; and a deep connection to the Great American Songbook.

Moonshine Shindig is BJF's signature late night Jazz Club. This year's shindig returns Saturday and Sunday night featuring old time blues delivered with the groovy modern twist of the Canibal Dandies followed by Jazz DJs and dancing until late.

The Jazz Parade returns starring Ballydehob's Jazz Giant Puppet Family, is inspired by New Orleans style street funerals and brings the community together with visiting performers for one colourful, ecstatic display of joy and pageantry.

Dance your way through the weekend with Swing Dance classes, led by international dance instructor Peter Loggins, the foremost historian on American Jazz Dance, and his dance partner Katja Završnik.

This year launches the first Ballydehob Jazz Poetry Slam, in partnership with the Working Artist Studio, with some of Ireland's finest young poets and spoken words artists including David Jackson, Katie Mathúna, Julie Goo, Pól O Cólmáin & more.

BJF Micro Mural Exhibition is a brand-new series of small murals under the theme The Rising Tide. Each artwork will be created in unassuming areas within the village to be sought out by the audience. Coordinated by muralist Shane O'Driscoll of Ardú Street Art Project

And that's not all! Browse the Jazz Food & Crafts Market stalls which will be selling original artwork, crafts, and delicious food Sunday afternoon, accompanied by Live Music and pop-up Circus performances.

There's plenty of free events for all ages to enjoy, with some ticketed concerts. Early bird festival tickets €50. Full information and booking at www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org.