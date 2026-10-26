Williamstown is down to three staff and still searching for its next AD

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Industry News - October 26, 2026

Several institutions are working out what they want to be and who will lead them there. Williamstown Theatre Festival is rebuilding with a staff of three while it looks for an artistic director, and new chief executives and artistic directors are stepping in at Hennepin Arts and Native Earth Performing Arts. Questions of space and capital run through the week as well. A new analysis puts Broadway’s value to New York City at $21 billion, even as the real estate market tilts toward theatre owners and away from the productions that need their houses. Oakland Theater Project is securing a permanent home, Live Nation is planning a 5,000-capacity venue in Melbourne, and a $1 million gift to Citadel Theatre is going toward new play development. In the UK, a first-of-its-kind agreement between Equity and Brighton Fringe sets new terms for how fringe artists are treated.

Industry Trends

After years of upheaval and a hiatus, Williamstown Theatre Festival has cut its staff to three. It’s now hunting for an artistic director and planning a smaller 2027 festival. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

Broadway contributed $21 billion to New York City’s economy during the 2024-25 season, according to a new analysis from the Broadway League. Most of that activity was driven by Broadway Tourists. (Read more)

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is launching its fall fundraising campaign, with red bucket collections returning to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national touring production. (Read more)

NYC classical guide for Oct. 26-Nov. 1: Medea and Tosca open at the Met, ABT premieres a new ballet, plus Tippett and a free Juilliard Halloween show. (Read more)

The Broadway real estate market is changing, with supply and demand favoring the theatre owners over prospective Broadway productions. But is the market in crisis, or could this actually be an opportunity for producers to get creative and explore a wider variety of commercial theatre venues in New York City? (Read more)

Regional

The talent has shown up, and now it's your turn to have a say! Season 7 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage kicked off with a record-breaking number of submissions from talented young performers across the country, and now the competition is officially heating up. The first round of voting is now open, so get ready to meet this season's hopefuls, pick your favorites, and help decide who moves one step closer to the spotlight! (Read more)

The Hennepin Arts Board of Directors appointed Kimberly Motes, former Executive Director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, as President and CEO. Motes brings over three decades of arts leadership experience to the Minneapolis-based performing arts organization. (Read more)

The Educational Theatre Association is accepting proposals from theatre professionals and educators to lead workshops at the 2027 International Thespian Festival and Theatre Education Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. (Read more)

Oakland Theater Project announced plans to transform a former music venue into a 200-seat performing arts center and year-round cultural gathering space in Oakland's Uptown Arts and Entertainment District. (Read more)

International

The Citadel Theatre received a $1,000,000 donation from long-time supporter Arnold Rumbold to establish the Rumbold New Play Prize, supporting annual new theatrical work development in Edmonton and across Canada. (Read more)

Philip Jonah Logan Geller has been appointed artistic director of Canada's oldest professional Indigenous theatre company, succeeding Joelle Peters. Learn more here. (Read more)

Performers' union Equity and Brighton Fringe announced a collaborative partnership to raise standards in fringe theatre and protect artists' rights, the first agreement of its kind between Equity and a UK fringe festival. (Read more)

Live Nation announced plans to deliver and operate a new 5,000-capacity live music venue at Arden Central in North Melbourne, expected to host over 100 events annually and attract international touring acts. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Joffrey Ballet lands $8M in major gifts, the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders, Gary Beestone Associates moves into producing, and LIFT returns in 2027. Plus Broadway Bridges’ 19-show semester and My Shows on Android. (Read more)

Studio 54 gets $8.3M, the Kennedy Center names Rick Canny artistic director, A.C.T. taps Elizabeth Williamson, and Access to Work cuts hit UK dance. Plus Chicago's Cadillac Palace turns 100 and Lloyd Webber is honored by London. Read now. (Read more)

Oracle's $10M brings Nashville Symphony back, the NLRB files a complaint over Equity bargaining at Casa Bonita, the Kennedy Center Honors head to an arena, and leadership moves at Lookingglass, Sarasota Opera and more. (Read more)

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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