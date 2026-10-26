Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Williamstown is down to three staff and still searching for its next AD
Kimberly Motes takes the top job at Hennepin Arts, Equity and Brighton Fringe sign a UK first, and Oakland Theater Project finds a permanent home.
Industry News - October 26, 2026
Several institutions are working out what they want to be and who will lead them there. Williamstown Theatre Festival is rebuilding with a staff of three while it looks for an artistic director, and new chief executives and artistic directors are stepping in at Hennepin Arts and Native Earth Performing Arts. Questions of space and capital run through the week as well. A new analysis puts Broadway’s value to New York City at $21 billion, even as the real estate market tilts toward theatre owners and away from the productions that need their houses. Oakland Theater Project is securing a permanent home, Live Nation is planning a 5,000-capacity venue in Melbourne, and a $1 million gift to Citadel Theatre is going toward new play development. In the UK, a first-of-its-kind agreement between Equity and Brighton Fringe sets new terms for how fringe artists are treated.
Industry Trends
After the Reckoning, Williamstown Theatre Festival Is Still Searching for What Comes Next
After years of upheaval and a hiatus, Williamstown Theatre Festival has cut its staff to three. It’s now hunting for an artistic director and planning a smaller 2027 festival. (Read more)
Broadway/New York
Broadway Contributed $21 Billion to New York City Economy in 2024-25 Season
Broadway contributed $21 billion to New York City’s economy during the 2024-25 season, according to a new analysis from the Broadway League. Most of that activity was driven by Broadway Tourists. (Read more)
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' #RedBuckets to Return to Broadway
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is launching its fall fundraising campaign, with red bucket collections returning to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national touring production. (Read more)
Classical Arts: Cherubini's Medea at the Met, an ABT World Premiere & More in NYC This Week
NYC classical guide for Oct. 26-Nov. 1: Medea and Tosca open at the Met, ABT premieres a new ballet, plus Tippett and a free Juilliard Halloween show. (Read more)
Does Broadway Have a Real Estate Problem?
The Broadway real estate market is changing, with supply and demand favoring the theatre owners over prospective Broadway productions. But is the market in crisis, or could this actually be an opportunity for producers to get creative and explore a wider variety of commercial theatre venues in New York City? (Read more)
Regional
Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7
The talent has shown up, and now it's your turn to have a say! Season 7 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage kicked off with a record-breaking number of submissions from talented young performers across the country, and now the competition is officially heating up. The first round of voting is now open, so get ready to meet this season's hopefuls, pick your favorites, and help decide who moves one step closer to the spotlight! (Read more)
Kimberly Motes Named President and CEO of Hennepin Arts
The Hennepin Arts Board of Directors appointed Kimberly Motes, former Executive Director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, as President and CEO. Motes brings over three decades of arts leadership experience to the Minneapolis-based performing arts organization. (Read more)
EdTA Now Seeking Workshop Proposals for 2027 International Thespian Festival
The Educational Theatre Association is accepting proposals from theatre professionals and educators to lead workshops at the 2027 International Thespian Festival and Theatre Education Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. (Read more)
Oakland Theater Project to Open Permanent Home in Uptown Oakland
Oakland Theater Project announced plans to transform a former music venue into a 200-seat performing arts center and year-round cultural gathering space in Oakland's Uptown Arts and Entertainment District. (Read more)
International
Citadel Theatre Receives $1M Donation to Fund New Play Development
The Citadel Theatre received a $1,000,000 donation from long-time supporter Arnold Rumbold to establish the Rumbold New Play Prize, supporting annual new theatrical work development in Edmonton and across Canada. (Read more)
Philip Jonah Logan Geller Named Artistic Director of Native Earth Performing Arts
Philip Jonah Logan Geller has been appointed artistic director of Canada's oldest professional Indigenous theatre company, succeeding Joelle Peters. Learn more here. (Read more)
Equity and Brighton Fringe Sign UK-First Landmark Agreement
Performers' union Equity and Brighton Fringe announced a collaborative partnership to raise standards in fringe theatre and protect artists' rights, the first agreement of its kind between Equity and a UK fringe festival. (Read more)
Live Nation to Open 5,000-CAPACITY MUSIC VENUE AT ARDEN CENTRAL
Live Nation announced plans to deliver and operate a new 5,000-capacity live music venue at Arden Central in North Melbourne, expected to host over 100 events annually and attract international touring acts. (Read more)
Missed Our Last Newsletters?
Joffrey lands $8M in new gifts as the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders
Joffrey Ballet lands $8M in major gifts, the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders, Gary Beestone Associates moves into producing, and LIFT returns in 2027. Plus Broadway Bridges’ 19-show semester and My Shows on Android. (Read more)
Studio 54 gets $8.3M and the Kennedy Center names Rick Canny artistic director
Studio 54 gets $8.3M, the Kennedy Center names Rick Canny artistic director, A.C.T. taps Elizabeth Williamson, and Access to Work cuts hit UK dance. Plus Chicago's Cadillac Palace turns 100 and Lloyd Webber is honored by London. Read now. (Read more)
Oracle's $10M Brings Nashville Symphony Back; NLRB Targets Casa Bonita
Oracle's $10M brings Nashville Symphony back, the NLRB files a complaint over Equity bargaining at Casa Bonita, the Kennedy Center Honors head to an arena, and leadership moves at Lookingglass, Sarasota Opera and more. (Read more)
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