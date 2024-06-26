Transgender Artist And Activist Ry Armstrong Elected To National Council Of Actors' Equity Association

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Transgender artist and activist, Ry Armstrong (they/them), has been elected to serve as a Western Principal Councilor of Actors' Equity Association on its National Council. Equity is a labor union representing over 51,000 professional actors and stage managers nationwide, fighting for fair wages, access to healthcare, pension opportunities, and a safe working environment.

With a dual membership in Equity and SAG-AFTRA, Ry has performed in venues across the country, focusing on labor organizing and advocating for the arts. Their dedication to the industry is evident through their roles as Co-Chair on the Board of Directors for Theatre Puget Sound (TPS), a Commissioner with the City of Seattle on its LGBTQ Commission, and a SAG-AFTRA delegate on the Martin Luther King County Labor Council.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Ry Armstrong moved to New York City after college but returned to their roots in the Pacific Northwest during the pandemic to support their aging grandparents. Inspired by generations of LGBTQ+ trailblazers, Ry is determined to make a difference in 2024 and beyond. They draw inspiration from prominent figures like Nancy Wohlforth, an advocate for single-payer healthcare, domestic partner worker benefits, and non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ workers.

The election of Ry Armstrong to the National Council of Equity reflects the industry's commitment to representation and diversity. With Brooke Shields as the newly elected President of the union, there is a significant shift happening within the organization. As the future of work in the theater industry becomes increasingly uncertain, Ry's hope is to listen to the needs of the membership and build a stronger and more effective labor movement.

Ry Armstrong's election to the National Council of Actors' Equity Association is a significant milestone for transgender individuals in the arts industry. Their presence adds a new perspective to the union, joining the ranks of many queer leaders who have served the organization and its members over the years. With their extensive experience in labor organizing, advocacy for the arts, and dedication to LGBTQ+ causes, Ry is poised to make a lasting impact on the council.

By representing arts workers in the region as a Co-Chair on the Board of Directors for Theatre Puget Sound, Ry Armstrong has already shown their commitment to improving the lives of those in the industry. As a SAG-AFTRA delegate, they have gained the trust of their peers and are known for doing the right thing for their union. With their election to the National Council of Equity, Ry has the opportunity to amplify their advocacy efforts and bring about positive change in the theater community.

Ry Armstrong's tenure on the National Council of Equity comes at a critical time for the union. Recently, Disneyland cast members in the Characters and Parades department unionized with Actors' Equity Association and are currently preparing to bargain their first contract. This underscores the significance of including a variety of viewpoints and voices in decision-making processes.

Ry's goal is to break the glass ceiling of non-binary representation on major city councils and address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ workers in the arts industry.

Ry Armstrong's election to the National Council of Actors' Equity Association is a significant milestone for transgender representation in the arts. Their experience, dedication, and fresh perspective will contribute to a stronger and more inclusive labor movement. As the union navigates a shifting landscape and works towards fair and equitable conditions for all workers, Ry Armstrong is poised to make a lasting impact on the council and the industry as a whole.

