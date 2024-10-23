Tiny Scripted Acquires Licensing Rights For Taylor A. Blackman's IT'S KAREN, B****! And Others

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Tiny Scripted, the distribution company dedicated to short-form scripted films, series, and stage plays, has acquired It's Karen, B****! by Taylor A. Blackman for its On Stage licensing catalog.

The play tells the story of Niani, a 17-year-old Black girl who shocks her parents by revealing that she now identifies as a white woman named Karen Harper.

It's Karen, B****! will be published in the 2024 anthology WE/US: Plays for the Gender Minority, slated for release in December 2024. Audiences can also look forward to seeing this groundbreaking play on screen via PBS's All Arts in early 2025.

"We are thrilled to add Taylor's work, alongside a stellar lineup of playwrights, to our catalog," says Tiny Scripted founder David Kimple. "It's Karen, B****! brilliantly uses satire and social commentary to tell a story that is perfectly of the moment-hysterical, thought-provoking, and daring in ways that challenge the status quo. We're honored to bring this bold piece to new stages."

Blackman is a Brooklyn-based actor, playwright, and professor. He is currently under commission as a writer with Ensemble Studio Theatre & Alfred P. Sloan, and a recent residency at Hi-ARTS Harlem. As a performer he recently completed the First National Tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and has worked with Roundabout Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, and Comedy Central.

In addition to acquiring Blackman's work, Tiny Scripted has also added four incredible plays by Bronx-based playwright Cynthia Grace Robinson, and pieces by Amanda DeLalla, David Valdez, Allyson Morgan, Joey Povinelli, and Catherine Weingarten, among others.

Tiny Scripted is a distribution company focused on short-form scripted content for both on-screen and on-stage productions. With a diverse catalog that includes works from Broadway artists and emerging voices, Tiny Scripted is committed to making short-form content profitable by licensing plays, films, and series to audiences worldwide.

For more information on licensing It's Karen, B****! or other titles in Tiny Scripted's catalog, please visit TinyScripted.com.

Comments





