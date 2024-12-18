TADA! Youth Theater Announces January Open House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









On January 11th TADA! Youth Theater will host an Open House. Learn more about TADA! Youth Theater programs.

Young people will explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting to start the New Year with a new adventure. Following a sample class, TADA! Director of Education will lead a Q&A.

To register for the January 2025 Open House, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/open-house/.

Registration is now open for TADA! Youth Theater's Winter and Spring musical theater classes and camps for ages 3-14! Discover the magic of musical theater with exciting choreography, vocal training, and fun theater activities in TADA! Youth theater afternoon and weekend Winter/Spring Semester Classes starting on February 3, 2025. Or, spend your school break in February, March, or April 2025 creating an original mini-musical in just 5 days at our Week-long School Break Camps. Endless options, endless fun—register today!

No child should be turned away because of their inability to pay. For more information, https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.

TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Comments





