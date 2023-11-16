Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Announce Annual Membership Meeting Election Results And President's Award







Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) announced the results of its 2023 Executive Board election at its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday night, November 13. Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Melia Bensussen were elected to serve second terms as First Vice President and Secretary, respectively, and Joshua Bergasse was elected Third Vice President. Shelley Butler and Katie Spelman were newly elected to the Board to serve as At-large members. Jon Lawrence Rivera was newly elected as Western Regional Representative.

Incumbent Board members Desdemona Chiang, Joseph Haj, Susan Stroman, Maria Torres, and Tamilla Woodard were re-elected to three-year terms.

“The directors and choreographers who make up SDC's Executive Board are an extraordinary group of leaders who represent and respond to our Membership's needs with conviction and thoughtfulness,” said President Evan Yionoulis. “The new and returning Members announced today will serve the Union well as we continue our work to unite, empower, and protect professional stage directors and choreographers.”

Yionoulis presented this year's President's Award for Extraordinary Service, which is traditionally given to a Member whose contributions have been deeply meaningful to the Union, to Jonathan S. Cerullo and Nick Corley. Cerullo and Corley were recognized as driving forces behind the Union's ongoing commitment to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, an annual event produced by and benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They have served as Co-Chair of SDC's Planning Committee for the past 12 years; in 2023, SDC's table raised $10,672.

“I cannot begin to tell you how overwhelmed and very honored I am to have received this award, but it's for all of us,” said Cerullo. “Since 2013, SDC has donated $145,110 to Broadway Cares and the Entertainment community Fund. Congratulations everyone.”

Also at the meeting, Yionoulis recognized and thanked outgoing Executive Board members JoAnn M. Hunter, Annie Kauffman, John Rando, and Casey Stangl for their invaluable work and service.

SDC Executive Board

President, Evan Yionoulis

Executive Vice President, Michael John Garcés

First Vice President, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Treasurer, Dan Knechtges

Secretary, Melia Bensussen

Second Vice President, Joseph Haj

Third Vice President, Joshua Bergasse

Members of the Executive Board

Saheem Ali, Christopher Ashley, Jo Bonney, Shelley Butler, Donald Byrd, Rachel Chavkin, Desdemona Chiang, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Liz Diamond, Justin Emeka, Lydia Fort, Leah C. Gardiner, Christopher Gattelli, Kathleen Marshall, Michael Mayer, Robert O'Hara, Annie-B Parson, Lisa Portes, Lonny Price, Jon Lawrence Rivera, Bartlett Sher, Katie Spelman, Susan Stroman, Seema Sueko, Maria Torres, Tamilla Woodard, Annie Yee

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field. SDCweb.org





