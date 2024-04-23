SOMETHING ROTTEN! JR. Is Now Available for Licensing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that Something Rotten! JR., the 60-minute Broadway Junior version of the Broadway hit musical is now available for licensing.

Something Rotten! JR. tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and brilliant screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten! JR. is the perfect way to welcome artists and patrons to the Renaissance!

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell commented, “Watching the first ever Something Rotten! JR. performance that was presented to us in New York was one of the most joyous experiences we’ve had with this show. It was so thrilling and rewarding to see this pared down version working so well - and the kids absolutely having the time of their lives. Pure joy. For us, but more importantly - for them.”

When the full-length show premiered on Broadway, Something Rotten! was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years".

“Something Rotten! JR. features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each given their own special moment in the show to shine. Throughout its Broadway run, the musical received a show-stopping standing ovation from audiences... in the beginning of the first act,” says Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “It’s become clear that ‘nothing’s as amazing as a musical,’ so don’t miss your chance to see this upcoming production,” he adds.

Licensing and additional information can be found here. International restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).