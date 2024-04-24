Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Commemorates 65th Anniversary of its Founding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Directors and Choreographers Society is commemorating the 65th anniversary of its founding. On this date in 1959, Judge Saul Streit, Presiding Justice of the New York Supreme Court, signed the incorporation documents establishing what was then-called the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers as a national independent labor union. Director Shepard Traube was elected as the first President of the Executive Board, with Agnes de Mille and Hanya Holm as First and Second Vice President respectively, and Ezra Stone as Secretary.

“The Union was founded by a small group of women and men who recognized that directors and choreographers were the only group of theatre workers on Broadway whose work lacked Union protections,” SDC's President, Evan Yionoulis, said. “While SDC has significantly expanded the size and strength of its Membership and its covered jurisdictions since its founding in 1959, our core conviction that directors and choreographers are vital to the health and future of American theatre remains, and we continue to fight for the recognition and compensation that these leaders deserve.”

Since its founding with 164 Members, SDC has grown to include more than 3,400 professional directors and choreographers working across the United States. Today, SDC has jurisdiction across the country and provides vital employment protections including health and pension benefits through its many collectively bargained agreements, promulgated agreements, and independent producer agreements. SDC Members file more than 2,500 employment contracts per year. Additionally, SDC has expanded its employment jurisdiction to include Fight Choreographers and Associate Directors and Choreographers.

“As the American theatre experiences existential challenges, the story of SDC's founding and the achievements of our Membership in the intervening years remind us that with strength and solidarity, growth, and advancement are possible even amidst uncertainty,” Yionoulis said. “We are inspired and heartened by our Membership's dedication, artistry, and enduring commitment to standing together to protect and empower directors and choreographers throughout the field.”

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information, and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field. SDCweb.org





