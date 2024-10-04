SculptureCenter and Asymmetry Parter For Asymmetry Curatorial Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Asymmetry Curatorial Fellowship is a full-time, 20-month curatorial position embedded within SculptureCenter’s internationally active curatorial department. It has been established to provide an opportunity for an emerging curator to gain comprehensive experience in the planning, research, organization, and installation of exhibitions in a leading US art institution.

The Asymmetry Curatorial Fellow will support ongoing research, exhibition development, public programs, publications, and other departmental initiatives. The position is geared towards a practitioner with demonstrated knowledge and experience of Chinese and Sinophone cultural ecosystems, contemporary artists, and curatorial practice, with the successful candidate joining the SculptureCenter’s curatorial team in New York City.



The curatorial fellow will be selected via an international open call by early 2025 and announced in spring/summer 2025.



Apply now – Applications will be accepted through Dec 1, 2024. Click here for the information sheet, position description, and application form.

The Asymmetry Curatorial Fellowship is supported through a new collaboration between SculptureCenter and Asymmetry.

Asymmetry is a London-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the next generation of curators as well as developing curatorial practice and expertise on Asia and beyond. By working in partnership with key art institutions, Asymmetry supports a wide range of curatorial and scholarly placements and public programs. With specific expertise and deep-rooted regional connections in Asia and its diaspora, Asymmetry provides unique career defining fellowships for curatorial talent, fostering transnational conversations through meaningful and cutting-edge programs in collaboration with its network of fellows, scholars, and curators.

Beginning in summer 2025, this collaboration with SculptureCenter will be Asymmetry’s first international fellowship placement, and first collaboration outside of the United Kingdom and Europe.

