Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Founder Robert Diamond Celebrates 40th Birthday with Broadway's Best!

Friends & family got together on Sunday evening November 3rd at Haswell Green's (240 W 52nd St) to celebrate the 40th Birthday of BroadwayWorld's founder - Robert Diamond and we couldn't resist sharing a few shots!



The 2001 Syracuse University graduate (School of Information Studies) is also the owner of Wisdom Digital Media, an award-winning leading company for entertainment and technology web sites. In his previous life, he held an executive position for the world's leading publisher of technology magazines, web sites and conferences and, as a result, was named among the "Top thirty magazine industry executives under the age of 30" by FOLIO Magazine.



Robert Diamond founded BroadwayWorld.com in 2003, which has now become the largest theatre web site in the world. He also serves as the site's Editor-in-Chief, covering Broadway and beyond, with specific local coverage for 100 cities in the United States, 45+ countries worldwide and 10 other related areas of entertainment - including dance, opera, concerts, comedy, films, television and more. In 2014, the site was awarded an Award for Excellence in Theatre Arts Education by the prestigious Theatre Museum.



Diamond got his start in the entertainment field, accidentally, when he created the 'official web site' (while in college) for Michael Crawford, the popular actor and original Tony and Olivier Award-winning star of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. (He still blames Crawford - and credits him - for anything that goes particularly right or wrong during an average day.)



As a respected member of the Broadway and theatre community, Diamond also served as Lead Producer for a series of sold-out shows using the BroadwayWorld 'brand' for a set of 'Standing Ovations' concerts, which also branched out into titles that included Holiday Shows and even more specific concerts like 'From Stage to Screen and Back Again' in tandem with publishers and movie studios. All proceeds were in turn donated to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, the industry's leader in aid for performers in need.



Robert splits his time between Manhattan and Lake Tamarack in Stockholm, NJ with his wife and two dogs, growing the business and getting little sleep. In addition, you can usually find him in a theatre many nights a week.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



