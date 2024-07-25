Theatre Communications Group Names New Co-Leaders, LaTeshia Ellerson and Emilya Cachapero

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, recently announced a new and innovative executive structure that places three directors as co-leaders of the organization: Co-Executive Director: National and Global Programming; Co-Executive Director: National Engagement; and Co-Executive Director: National Operations and Business Development. Today, TCG announced that two of these leadership positions will be filled by familiar TCG faces: LaTeshia Ellerson will serve as Co-Executive Director: National Engagement, and Emilya Cachapero will serve as Co-Executive Director: National and Global Programming. Both leaders were appointed by the Board.

The search for the new Co-Executive Director: National Operations and Business Development will be launched this month and will be led by Creative Evolutions in partnership with TCG’s board. Karena Fiorenza, who has been serving as interim chief executive officer, played an integral role in creating the new leadership structure in preparation for her planned departure from the organization.

“It has been my pleasure to lead and support TCG through my agency Ánimo Consulting, during this past year of transitions,” said Fiorenza. “Nothing gives me greater joy than knowing LaTeshia and Emilya will be at the helm of TCG. They are two of the most brilliant, thoughtful and strategic humans in our ecosystem. I am incredibly honored for the opportunity to help architect a new leadership and organizational structure that I believe will be transformative for TCG and the people and industry we serve.”

“I am grateful for the collaborative process with the board and staff, facilitated by Creative Evolutions, that has led to this new leadership structure for TCG,” added Harold Steward, board chair of TCG and executive director of New England Foundation of the Arts. “Now is the time for us to be bold as a theatre ecology, moving toward systems and structures that foster abundance for all of us. As we move through this transitional period, I thank Karena Fiorenza and LaTeshia Ellerson for their strong interim leadership, and I welcome LaTeshia and Emilya into their roles as Co-Executive Directors.”

As Interim Chief Growth Officer for the past seven months and as Director of Institutional Philanthropy since 2021, Ellerson has a proven track record of leadership within the organization and fostering engagement and support for the performing arts nationwide. As Director of Grantmaking Programs, Cachapero has played an integral role in cultivating and stewarding the professional growth of countless artists and theatre administrators for decades. Her leadership at TCG as a programmer has been instrumental to the organization’s success.

“I am honored to step into the role of Co-Executive Director: National Engagement during this pivotal time of restructuring for TCG,” said Ellerson, “and I look forward to working alongside my co-executive directors to deepen our relationships in the field and help stabilize and steer the organization toward long-term success.”

“We are entering into a new era of TCG’s programming,” said Cachapero, “building on the success of our past and reimagining the possibilities for our field’s future. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this process in my new role as Co-Executive Director: National and Global Programming.”

The changes come as TCG and The National Theatre field need nimble leadership that can navigate change and inspire a renewed sense of hope for our collective future. At this transformative time in the industry, the multiple service areas of TCG exceed the realistic capacities of any one individual. These three leaders will bring their unique strengths, providing multiple points of contact and perspectives for all of TCG’s constituents.

More information on the open position for Co-Executive Director: National Operations and Business Development can be found at CreativeEvolutions.com/TCG. For more information on TCG, go to www.tcg.org.

