Nicholas Rodriguez Appointed Director of Entertainment and Creative Development at Barry Ball Artists

Broadway veteran Nicholas Rodriguez will take over the role of Director of Entertainment and Creative Development for Barry Ball Artists. Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience and dynamic vision to this new position and will oversee the representation over 300 artists worldwide and provide headlining entertainment for cruise ships and events such as Royal Caribbean International, Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and many more.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join Barry Ball Artists as Director of Entertainment and Creative Development,” stated Nicholas Rodriguez. “Having known Barry for nearly 20 years, I consider him not only a dear friend but also a true mentor. His class and integrity shine through in everything he does, and his heartfelt passion for managing his clients is truly inspiring. We both share this passion for providing access and opportunity for world class talent. Barry has built an incredible legacy in this industry, and I'm excited to contribute to it as we create exceptional entertainment together and forge new paths ahead.”

Since 1987, Spotlight Entertainment has evolved from a one-man show to an internationally acclaimed company, Barry Ball Artists delivering sensational entertainment across five continents. Known for his warm personal attention to both acts and bookers alike, Barry has been one of the driving forces in the industry, fostering strong relationships and ensuring seamless collaborations. With the addition of Greystone Creative Group, Barry Ball continues to innovate new productions at sea and on land. Our passion drives us to source and provide our clients with unique, top-caliber performers for the cruise industry, corporate entertainment, theatrical ventures, and beyond. From captivating production shows to breathtaking individual acts, our performers amaze, entice, move, mesmerize, inspire, and bring us together. It's an exciting adventure—come and take the journey with us as we continue to set the standard for live entertainment and create unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Nicholas Rodriguez to the Barry Ball team!,” stated Barry Ball. “Having known him for 20 years, I've had the joy of watching him shine on stage, from his stunning performances in concert and in Company with Patti LuPone to unforgettable roles like Mother Courage with Kathleen Turner and in classic R&H shows, where he played Curly in Oklahoma! and Billy in Carousel.

“Nicholas is the kind of performer who excels at everything he takes on. His impressive background on stage is matched by exceptional management skills that truly set him apart. He's a natural bridge builder, inspiring young artists through his work at Broadway Dreams and guiding them to reach their full potential.

Equally impressive offstage, Nicholas is a loyal, passionate, and dedicated individual who is committed to lifting others up. I genuinely believe he will enhance our ability to meet our clients' needs and exceed their expectations. I couldn't be more excited to have him with us as we continue to create exceptional entertainment together!”

has built a distinguished career across Broadway, film, television and the concert stage. His Broadway credits include the Tony Award winning revival of Company with Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk, Disney's Tarzan and the national tour of The Sound of Music (Captain von Trapp) directed by Jack O'Brien. His extensive career also spans Off-Broadway and regional theatres.

In addition to his stage achievements, Nicholas has appeared in Sex and the City 2, Tommy, “Madam Secretary,” and “One Life to Live,” for which he earned a GLAAD Award. His concert performances have graced prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Boston Pops, and Lincoln Center. He has soloed with renowned symphonies worldwide, including the Orchestra of St. Luke's, The Beijing Philharmonic, Sinfonia Gulfcoast and the Nashville Symphony.

Nicholas also has substantial experience in the cruise industry, performing as a guest entertainer on Seabourn, Royal Caribbean, NCL, Holland America, and Princess cruise lines. This diverse background has enhanced his understanding of both creative and operational aspects of the entertainment industry.

Nicholas appears on all 3 volumes of the Grammy nominated Sondheim Unplugged, and his debut album, based on his one-man show of the same name, The First Time... is available on iTunes and at www.psclassics.com.



Prior to joining Barry Ball Artists, Nicholas served as the Artistic Director of The Broadway Dreams Foundation, where he mentored emerging talent. A native Texan, he holds a BM and MM in Vocal Performance from the University of Texas at Austin. His extensive experience and innovative approach make him an ideal fit to drive Barry Ball Artists' strategic vision and creative initiatives. For more information, visit www.thenickrod.com

For more information, please visit https://www.barryball.com/.

