New Play HOP THA A To Have Industry Reading In This Month

SPARK Theatricals has announced an exclusive industry presentation of hop ThA A, a new play by James Anthony Tyler.

Directed by Portia, the presentation features Tony Award Winner Kara Young, Ronald Emile, Elijah Jones, and Portia. Angela Reynoso will read Stage Directions with TaTyana Smith as Stage Manager. Camron Wright is the Associate Producer.

The reading will take place on December 9, 2024 at MTC Studios, Studio #2 (311 W. 43rd St. between 8th and 9th).

New York, 2013. During his late-night commute on the A train, Harlem native Tyrone tries to impress Niesha, his coworker at a nightclub, who just wants to read her book and pass the ride in silence. But as they travel uptown, the two forge an unlikely connection that extends beyond the confines of the subway car.

RSVP: To request an invitation, RSVP by Friday, December 6th to: wrightcamronj@gmail.com

About James Anthony Tyler:

James Anthony Tyler is the recipient of the 3rd Annual Horton Foote Playwriting Award and an inaugural playwright to receive a commission from Audible. He is currently a 2024/2025 Geffen Playhouse Writers' Room Fellow and was also recently The Playwrights Center's McKnight Fellow and a Playwright participant in the 2024 Durango PlayFest among other fellowships and awards for his prolific body of work.

