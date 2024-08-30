New Musical THE GOOSE GIRL Will Receive Industry Reading, Directed by Denis Jones

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-Time Tony Nominee Director Denis Jones will present a reading of the new musical The Goose Girl based on Shannon Hale's 2003 novel of the same name on Friday, September 13th at Theater 315 (315 West 47th Street).

The Goose Girl is an expansive, humorous, sometimes dark retelling of the beloved Grimm story that explores the theme of love, duty, friendship, and self-acceptance. The Goose Girl is a fresh take on a beloved genre.

The reading will star Jenna Lea Rosen, Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Dayna Dantzler (Waitress), Eros, Monet Sabel (Beautiful), Lizz Picini, Jared Bedgood, Stephen Cerf (Jersey Boys), Ian Knauer (Anastasia), Nick Martinez (Moulin Rouge), Elaine Cotter, Jennifer Perry (Kinky Boots), Kuppi Jessop, and Kolby Kindle (The Wiz). The reading will be stage managed by Rachel Kaplow.

To attend, please rsvp to GooseGirlRsvp@outlook.com

Biographies

Denis Jones (Director/Choreographer) is a two-time Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominee and his work has been seen on Broadway in Tootsie, Holiday Inn and Honeymoon in Vegas. Recent credits: Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls (Kennedy Center),Crazy For You (Asolo Rep), Chicago (Muny, winner St Louis Theater Circle Awards for best director, choreographer), Oliver! (Maltz-Jupiter), Eurydice (Metropolitan Opera), A Chorus Line (Signature Theatre), Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage, winner Connecticut Critics Circle Award for best choreography), The Music Man (Goodman Theatre), Paint Your Wagon! (NY City Center Encores!) and The Tempest (NY Shakespeare Festival).

Matthew Smedal (Music, Lyrics, & Additional Book) Music Supervisor of Annie at Madison Square Garden with Whoopi Goldberg, Associate Music Supervisor of Mrs. Doubtfire 1st National, Music Director of Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway, Matilda 1st National, and The Bodyguard National Tour with Deborah Cox.

ELIZABETH C. ROSSI (Book & Additional Lyrics) 30+ years as a professional writer, actor, director, choreographer and teacher while raising 2, now adult, children. University of Michigan Musical Theatre Program alum.

