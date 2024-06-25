New York City Named the World’s Most Traffic-Congested City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bloomberg has reported that New York City is the world’s most-congested urban area for the second year in a row.

Read the full story HERE.

A typical motorist in NYC lost 101 hours last year due to traffic during peak commuting times, according to the 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard from INRIX Inc., a traffic-data analysis firm.

Following New York City, the rankings featured Mexico City as the second-most congested city, followed by London, Paris and Chicago. Additional US cities in the global top 10 include Los Angeles and Boston.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the congestion pricing in New York City, which has been indefinitely postponed.

The plan was to charge a $15 toll for cars driving south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. It was created to reduce traffic congestion in Manhattan and produce $1 billion a year in revenue for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, stated, "Traffic congestion is both a bane and a barometer of economic health; it symbolizes bustling activity yet simultaneously hampers it...The surge in traffic congestion in urban areas indicated a revival of economic hubbub post-COVID, but it also led to billions of dollars in lost time for drivers.”

Read more HERE.