Industry Pro Newsletter: Nataki Garret and Christopher Ashley Moving To New Leadership Posts

This week, we’re taking a look at leadership shifts and challenges across the performing arts: from Nataki Garrett’s appointment as Chair of Theatre Communications Group to a new report on gender disparities in ballet leadership, as well as the announcement of Roundabout’s New Artistic Director, and a transition at the Houston Ballet. Additionally, industry trends such as theater ticket insurance and dynamic pricing reflect the evolving financial landscape of theater.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Finance and Operations - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The Director of Finance and Operations will report to the Executive Director, overseeing all financial management, operations, and workforce functions. Responsibilities include managing the annual budget, financial reporting, and cash flow, as well as coordinating audits, tax filings, and financial strategies. This role also includes leadership of facilities management, IT systems, human resources, and employee benefits. The Director will collaborate with TheatreWorks’ senior leadership team and maintain positive relationships with the board of directors, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Industry Trends

Multi-Hyphenate Artist and Artistic Leader Nataki Garrett Named Chair of Theatre Communications Group Board

Nataki Garrett has been appointed as Chair of the Theatre Communications Group (TCG) Board, succeeding Howard Steward. Garrett, who has served on TCG’s board since 2018, brings her leadership experience as CEO of Ladder Leadership Services and Co-Artistic Director of One Nation/One Project. She aims to support artists and foster creativity within the organization, guiding it through important transitions and continuing its focus on creating a thriving and just theater ecosystem.

Dance Data Project: The Largest Ballet & Classically Based Companies Leadership Report 2024

The Dance Data Project's 2024 report examines leadership at 50 of the largest ballet and classically based companies worldwide. It reveals that only 10% of Artistic Directors and 21% of Executive Directors are women. The report highlights disparities in leadership representation, with more progress needed for women and non-binary individuals to hold key decision-making roles. The findings emphasize the ongoing gender imbalance in artistic leadership within major ballet institutions globally.

Broadway/New York

Christopher Ashley Will Take Over as Roundabout Theatre Company Artistic Director

Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley has been named the next Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, effective July 2026. He succeeds Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis. Ashley, currently the Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, will bring his legacy of fostering new works to the company. He will work closely with Ellis to plan Roundabout’s 2026-27 season and aims to lead the company through a period of growth and transition, continuing its creative excellence on and off Broadway.

Inside the Growing World of Theatre Tickets Insurance

Theater ticket insurance has become increasingly popular, providing coverage for missed performances due to illness, accidents, or unforeseen circumstances. Major companies like Ticketmaster offer protection options, but coverage varies widely by venue and production. Recently, new innovations from companies like ATG and Jujamcyn have expanded options, but not all Broadway shows offer these plans. The increasing interest in this form of protection reflects a growing trend, but availability remains inconsistent across the industry.

Regional

The Top 10 Most-Produced Plays of the 2024-25 Season

Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me leads the list of the most-produced plays in the 2024-25 season, with 16 productions across various theaters. James Ijames' Fat Ham and Rajiv Joseph's King James also feature prominently, each with 14 productions. Other top works include Primary Trust by Eboni Booth and POTUS. The list, compiled by American Theatre, highlights the continued popularity of contemporary plays and musicals in both TCG member and non-member theaters.

Houston Press: Executive Director James Nelson Announces His Retirement from Houston Ballet

James Nelson, Executive Director of Houston Ballet, has announced his retirement, set for 2026. Nelson has held various leadership roles at the ballet since 2012, including leading the company through Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Houston Ballet’s international profile has expanded with performances in Paris, Melbourne, and Tokyo. Nelson is credited with growing the company’s revenues and endowment while developing large-scale productions. His departure will mark the end of a long and successful tenure with the organization.

KERA News: How Dallas Black Dance Theatre Fired Dancers in the Clash of Old and New School

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) recently dismissed several dancers amid tension between its veteran leadership and newer dancers advocating for changes. The clash highlights generational differences in work culture, with some dancers feeling unappreciated and advocating for better treatment. Artistic Director Melissa Young acknowledged the conflict but defended the leadership’s decisions as necessary for the company’s artistic vision. This incident underscores broader industry debates about evolving work environments in the arts.

International

The Stage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls Dynamic Pricing ‘Racketeering’

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Andrew Lloyd Webber addressed multiple issues that he sees in the theatre industry, focusing on making theatre that breaks even and is accessible to audiences from all walks of life.

