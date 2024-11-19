Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the 2024 Clio Entertainment Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Several Broadway advertising campaigns won big at this year's Clio Entertainment Awards, which recognize 'excellence in marketing and communications' across the entertainment industry, including the industries of film, television, live entertainment, and gaming. Among the marketing agencies represented at the 2024 event were RPM, Serino Coyne, Situation, AKA, SpotCo, and more.

The top theatrical winner of the night was AKA NYC which took home 11 awards, including a gold award for its campaign for The Picture of Dorian Gray in the UK, as well as silver awards for New York, New York; & Juliet, Illinoise, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gypsy, Hell's Kitchen, and Water For Elephants. AKA received bronze awards for campaigns for Romeo + Juliet , Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Hell's Kitchen. Shortlist awards were for Mean Girls in the UK and the key art for Illinoise.

Situation took home five awards, all for various campaigns for the Broadway productions of Aladdin and Wicked. Serino Coyne received four awards, including gold awards for Kimberly Akimbo and Wicked, as well as a silver award for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a bronze award for Jaja's African Hair Braiding, and a shortlist award for The Outsiders.

SpotCo received three awards, a gold award for Stereophonic, silver for Gutenberg! The Musical, and bronze for Doubt. RPM also took home three awards this year, including a gold award for its campaign for Death Becomes Her the Musical, a bronze award for Chicago, and a shortlist award for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Check out the full list of winners here.