Industry Pro Newsletter: Can the Arts Adapt? Australia Looks at a 4-Day Work Week in the Arts

Groundbreaking research in London measures brain activity during live dance performances, hinting at the powerful, collective connection audiences feel. Meanwhile, financial pressures are prompting some theaters to close while others push for new ticketing and funding strategies to survive. Broadway faces calls for a more inclusive approach to honoring its artists, and discussions grow around adopting a four-day work week in the arts to combat burnout.

Employment Opportunity

Executive Director - Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Working in partnership with KCRep’s Artistic Director in a co-leadership relationship, the Executive Director will strengthen all operations by evaluating and implementing new systems and moving the company into a new era of independence and energy. This is a vital transformative moment as KCRep sunsets its longstanding affiliation agreement with the University of Missouri Kansas-City.

Industry Trends

The Guardian: Neurolive Project Measures Audience Brain Activity During Dance Performances

The Neurolive project, led by Dr. Guido Orgs and choreographer Matthias Sperling, is pioneering research into how live dance performances affect audience brain activity. Held at London's Siobhan Davies Studios, participants watched Detective Work while wearing EEG caps that measured inter-brain synchrony, indicating focused attention. Unexpectedly, delta brainwaves, typically linked to social engagement and meditation, appeared instead of expected faster alpha waves, suggesting a “collective daydreaming” effect. Regardless of personal taste, all audience members showed similar brain patterns, emphasizing the unique, shared impact of live performance that transcends seat location and preferences.

Culture OC: Ticket Trauma: How Local Performing Arts Organizations Are Affected

Local performing arts organizations are grappling with significant challenges in ticket sales, leading to financial instability. Factors such as reduced audience attendance post-pandemic, competition from digital entertainment, and economic downturns have contributed to declining revenues. Many organizations are exploring innovative strategies, including dynamic pricing models, enhanced marketing efforts, and community engagement initiatives, to attract audiences and sustain operations. The article emphasizes the need for adaptive measures to ensure the survival and growth of local performing arts in the current climate.

Broadway/New York

Broadway League Adjusts Light-Dimming Announcement Practices

Following backlash, the Broadway League will no longer announce marquee light-dimming tributes for deceased Broadway figures. The Broadway Theatre Owners Committee, responsible for tribute decisions, will now use an external spokesperson to handle announcements. This shift stems from recent controversies over selective light dimming, notably for actors Gavin Creel and Adrian Bailey, which led to public criticism and calls for a consistent honor policy. Future announcements will be managed by Broadway-focused publicists, reflecting a clarified separation between the League and the Owners Committee in handling these memorial practices.

Judith Jamison, Alvin Ailey Dancer and Artistic Director, Passes Away at 81

Judith Jamison, renowned dancer and former Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, has died at 81. Celebrated for her dynamic performances and leadership, Jamison significantly influenced modern dance. Her tenure as Artistic Director saw the company's global expansion and the introduction of numerous acclaimed works. Colleagues and admirers remember her profound impact on the dance community and her dedication to fostering new talent. Memorial services are being planned to honor her legacy.

Regional

KERA News: Dallas Black Dance Theatre Works Toward Settlement with NLRB Over Labor Disputes

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is negotiating a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) following the firing of 10 dancers earlier this year. Settlement terms may include reinstatement and back pay. This follows an NLRB investigation, which found merit in the dancers' complaints of unlawful retaliation for union activities. The Dallas City Council has withheld $240,000 in funding, pending resolution, and the NLRB’s Fort Worth office has proposed a temporary injunction to prevent further harm. Talks between Dallas Black, the NLRB, and AGMA continue.

Wheat Ridge Theatre Company Closes Amid Denver Theater Crisis

Wheat Ridge Theatre Company announced its closure, citing ongoing financial struggles as part of Denver's larger theater crisis. The decision comes after a difficult period where multiple local theater companies have either closed or reduced operations due to economic challenges and reduced audience attendance post-pandemic. The company had recently staged productions like Mindgame and was planning a holiday show, Scrooge in Rouge. Wheat Ridge Theatre Company’s closure underscores the financial vulnerabilities impacting Denver's theater scene as organizations continue grappling with sustainability issues amid economic pressures.

International

ArtsHub: Could the Arts Industry Adopt a Four-Day Work Week?

With four-day work weeks gaining traction in Australia—Medibank recently announced its adoption, and some schools are testing flexible schedules—the arts sector may consider this shift. Creative professionals often work outside traditional hours, especially for events, making them more susceptible to burnout and mental health challenges. For salaried staff, time-off programs help, but freelancers face greater challenges due to irregular hours and a lack of structured HR support. While the global data shows increased productivity and reduced stress with shorter work weeks, achieving this in the arts will require careful planning, boundary-setting, and time management strategies.

Missed our last few newsletters?

November 4, 2024 - Theater Educators Face Growing Censorship Challenges, Says EdTA

This week’s newsletter spotlights key developments across the theater world, from community engagement initiatives to evolving policies impacting industry stability and inclusivity. Highlights include the launch of BroadwayWorld’s "Next On Stage" competition, offering young talent an online platform, and insights from the National Endowment for the Arts on how arts participation fosters social connectedness. In broader industry updates, new studies reveal trends in censorship for educational theater, while new regulations and limited funding support challenge UK theaters.

October 28, 2024 - Austin Arts Struggle Under Shifting Grant Policies, Broadway Cares Offers Hurricane Relief

A new Equity agreement notches a win for labor in an (even by theatre standards) unconventional workplace, and Broadway Cares was able to distribute $300,000 in emergency grants following the double Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Leadership changes are shaping Ensemble Studio Theatre and Amphibian Stage, while festivals like Breaking the Binary spotlight marginalized voices. Regional and international updates explore funding challenges, with new grant structures in Austin and evolving arts funding models in the UK. Drama schools are also tackling skill shortages, offering apprenticeships to meet industry demands and secure the future of technical theatre.

October 21, 2024 - NEA Report Reveals State Arts Trends, Toronto Plans Major Investments

This week’s newsletter highlights key developments in arts and culture across regions. From Toronto’s ambitious 10-year investment plan to the Garden Theatre’s abrupt closure in Florida, communities are focusing on accessibility and resilience. The NEA’s latest report sheds light on U.S. arts participation trends, while major honors like the National Medal of Arts celebrate individual contributions. Additionally, fundraising efforts like the Hudson Valley Dance Festival support crucial causes, and leadership changes signal new directions for organizations like Imagination Stage. Legal disputes over pandemic insurance also underscore ongoing challenges in the arts sector.

