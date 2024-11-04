Industry Pro Newsletter: Theater Educators Face Growing Censorship Challenges, Says EdTA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week’s newsletter spotlights key developments across the theater world, from community engagement initiatives to evolving policies impacting industry stability and inclusivity. Highlights include the launch of BroadwayWorld’s "Next On Stage" competition, offering young talent an online platform, and insights from the National Endowment for the Arts on how arts participation fosters social connectedness. In broader industry updates, new studies reveal trends in censorship for educational theater, while new regulations and limited funding support challenge UK theaters.

Employment Opportunity

Teaching Artist - Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse seeks an experienced Teaching Artist to join the Education & Community Engagement department on a part-time basis. Teaching artists will help develop and deliver curriculum and programs that support a range of creative theater arts opportunities designed to support a diverse, equitable and inclusive experiences for all.

Industry Trends

Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 5

BroadwayWorld's "Next On Stage" returns for its fifth season, offering young musical theater talent the opportunity to compete on a prominent platform. Voting is now open for high school and college participants, with weekly elimination rounds determined by fan votes. Contestants submit performances which are showcased online, and the public is encouraged to support their favorite young artists by voting. The initiative aims to highlight emerging talent and provide significant visibility for the selected finalists through audience participation.

National Endowment for the Arts Explores Arts Engagement and Social Connectedness

A new report from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) examines arts engagement in the U.S., highlighting its positive impact on social connectedness. Findings from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 Household Pulse Survey reveal that arts attendees and creators report lower loneliness and greater community involvement than non-participants. Attendees also indicated higher levels of emotional support and social activity. NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson emphasized the data’s importance in understanding the arts’ role in addressing social isolation post-pandemic. The full report is accessible through NEA's website.

Broadway/New York

Outer Critics Circle Sets Dates, Eligibility for 75th Anniversary Awards

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC) has announced key dates and eligibility rules for its 75th Annual Awards, commemorating an impressive legacy of honoring theatrical excellence. This milestone awards season will include productions from both Broadway and Off-Broadway. Nominees are set to be revealed on April 30, with winners announced on May 21, 2025. As with previous years, the OCC awards will focus on recognizing exceptional theatrical work in a range of categories, celebrating both emerging talents and established productions in New York theater.

New York Stage and Film Names Ian Belknap as Next Artistic Director

Ian Belknap has been appointed the new Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film, marking a pivotal leadership change for the organization. Belknap brings extensive experience in theater development, with past roles including Artistic Director at The Acting Company. His new position at NYSAF places him at the forefront of nurturing innovative works and providing a platform for diverse voices in theater. Belknap will officially step into his role in 2025, signaling a strategic future focus on creativity and collaboration within the organization.

Regional

EdTA Study Finds Censorship Is a Growing Issue for Theatre Educators

The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) released a study revealing increasing censorship concerns in school theater programs. The report highlights a rise in book and play bans that are affecting the diversity of material accessible to students. Data suggests that 70% of theatre educators face restrictions, with common areas of censorship relating to themes of identity, racial issues, and LGBTQ+ topics. The study emphasizes the impact on artistic expression in educational settings, with educators advocating for policies that protect and promote inclusivity in the arts.

International

The Stage: Counter-Terrorism Law Set to Pass Extra Responsibilities onto Theatre Buildings

A new counter-terrorism law, known as the Protect Duty, is set to impose additional security responsibilities on theaters and other venues in the UK. Aimed at bolstering public safety, the legislation will require medium to large venues to assess potential security threats and implement preventive measures. This will involve training, staff preparation, and potentially increased operational costs for compliance. As the law progresses, theaters are assessing how these obligations will impact their operations and budgets in a challenging economic climate.

The Stage: No Bailout for Theatres in Difficult Budget

The latest UK government budget has left theaters without the financial relief many hoped for, facing a challenging economic environment without bailout support. Theater leaders expressed concerns about the lack of dedicated funding to support venues recovering from the effects of the pandemic and ongoing economic pressures. The decision has raised fears of closures or reductions in programming, with theaters advocating for alternative support options to sustain the industry. The absence of aid is expected to intensify financial strain on already struggling arts organizations.

