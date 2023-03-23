Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
How Actor and Showbiz Career Coach Spencer Glass is Championing Others to Succeed

How Actor and Showbiz Career Coach Spencer Glass is Championing Others to Succeed

Glass has become a champion for all actors, including reaching artists in different countries.

Mar. 23, 2023  


Tiktok can feel self indulgent, but show biz strategist/coach Spencer Glass, to put it simply, just wants to help actors. Glass, actor and business owner of Break The Glass, a company that helps performers level-up in their careers and provides strategic direction, has taken to TikTok to relieve audition stress, and give inspirational tips, tricks, and affirmation for artists. Glass often found actors hitting their breaking point and feeling hopeless; he's determined to eliminate that feeling.

In a career path that is at times overwhelming and lonely, Glass has become a champion for all actors, including reaching artists in different countries. As audition season continues in New York, Glass is committed to giving out advice on his TikTok, as someone who deeply loves and believes in actors. As an actor himself, he knows the harsh realities of show business, and wants to make an actor's audition experience and career feel more at ease. In sessions, Glass examines clients careers, and finds and fills gaps he believes are holding back actors from reaching their greatest potential. Through business knowledge, audition mindset work, and his passion for educating actors on how to advocate for their career, Glass' clients are soaring all over show business. Glass, on his TikTok and in private client sessions, is helping actors own their artistry and enter endeavors with a clear and confident mindset. If you're looking for audition tips, guidance on how to find an agent/manager, audition coaching, and an understanding on how to advocate and own your career, Glass' TikTok and client sessions are for you.

Broadway Actors, Ryan Breslin and Jasmine Forsberg are amongst many actors who believe in Glass' work. "I would recommend Spencer Glass to any one, any age, at any crossroads in the theater industry for career coaching," said Broadway performer Ryan Breslin ("Newsies," "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory," "The Book of Mormon," "Beetlejuice"). "Not only did he help me achieve my goal of finding new representation, he helped reframe my mindset and refresh my own approach to who I am as an actor and a business person. I wouldn't even think twice to come back to him for any advice with auditions, representation, business, or branding. 10 out of 10 would recommend!" "Spencer Glass is an extraordinary coach who creates a safe space for actors to take risks and play," said current "Six" cast member Jasmine Forsberg. "He encourages actors to explore nuanced choices that ground their work in reality, and extend far beyond what's on the page. I leave every session feeling extremely prepared and well-equipped with tools I can implement in all of my work".

"No one teaches you the art of auditioning," Glass said. "People depend on being lucky!' But part of being lucky is being alert and "in the know". It's all about walking into the audition room, being clear on who you are, delivering prepared material with specific choices, knowing who is behind the table, and making sure you remain human throughout. The amount of times actors tell me they waltz into the room and instantly feel lost or have no direction in their career inspired me to help actors elevate themselves, and feel comfortable".

"Your energy can let a team know that you're ready to rock and roll," Glass said. "The way you conduct yourself, and lead with comfortability and dynamite, is sometimes more important than talent itself." For free advice and more, follow Glass on Tiktok @spencer.glass and Instagram at @hispencerglass. For a session, email Letsbreaktheglass@gmail.com





Brittney Johnson, Kristy Cates And More Join SLEEPY HOLLOW, A LEGENDARY MUSICAL Industry R Photo
Brittney Johnson, Kristy Cates And More Join SLEEPY HOLLOW, A LEGENDARY MUSICAL Industry Reading
Sleepy Hollow, A Legendary Musical will be holding a two-show, invitation-only industry reading in New York City, Monday, March 27th, 2023.
Broadways Sandy Duncan Joins DORIS DEARS GURL TALK Photo
Broadways Sandy Duncan Joins DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK
'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk,' the popular talk show hosted by beloved media celebrity and LGBTQ+ advocate Doris Dear, has announced that TV, film, and Broadway star Sandy Duncan will be joining the show.
Black Theatre Coalition Names Tom Andre Bardwell as New Program Director Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Names Tom Andre Bardwell as New Program Director
Black Theatre Coalition has announced their new Program Director Tom Andre Bardwell who will continue the work of Nik Whitcomb, previous Program Director.
Theatre Producers of Color Announces 2023 Cohorts Photo
Theatre Producers of Color Announces 2023 Cohorts
Theatre Producers of Color, the newly formed organization committed to supporting the next generation of BIPOC producers by providing access to education, training, and mentorship, announced their 2023 cohort for the third-annual education program – “Producing 101'.

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/23/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/23/2023
March 23, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
New Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSNew Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
March 21, 2023

A new limited block of tickets is now available for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.
Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
March 20, 2023

Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more!
Review: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different TuneReview: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different Tune
March 20, 2023

It took eight years for three-time Tony awardee Jack O’Brien-directed 'The Sound of Music,' a warhorse title from the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s catalog, to reach the Philippines’ capital—a rare feat because most of the international productions visiting town are either from South Africa or the United Kingdom.
Broadway Buying Guide: March 20, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: March 20, 2023
March 20, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, March 20, 2023.
share