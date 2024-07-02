Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, July 7
Up on the Marquee: GYPSY, Starring Audra McDonald
Photos: Get a First Look at EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL at New World Stages
25 Theater Books for Your Summer 2024 Reading List
Listen: Cole Escola Posts OH, MARY! Pre-Show Playlist
by Stephi Wild
Cole Escola has created a Spotify playlist featuring all of the pre-show music that audience members can hear in the theater before Oh, Mary! Listen here!. (more...)
WICKED Movie to Be Released in Theaters Early
by Josh Sharpe
Universal has announced that Wicked, the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical, will now be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. This is 5 days earlier than the previous release date of November 27.
Sir Ian McKellen Pulls Out of PLAYER KINGS Tour Following Onstage Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sir Ian McKellen, who previously suffered a fall during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, has pulled out of the production's national tour. Learn more.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Did The Latest Revival of STARLIGHT EXPRESS Impress The Critics?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express has now opened in the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.. (more...)
Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, and Anika Larsen Will Lead WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?
by Stephi Wild
Playwright Douglas Carter Beane has assembled a cast of Broadway favorites Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, and Anika Larsen for his new show What Fresh Hell Is This?, a Dorothy Parker Cocktail.. (more...)
Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into Final Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch as Neil Diamond FaceTimes into the final performance of A Beautiful Noise!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
