Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, July 7

Merrily We Roll Along closes on Broadway

Up on the Marquee: GYPSY, Starring Audra McDonald

by Jennifer Broski

Check out pics of the new Majestic Theatre marquee for Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald.. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL at New World Stages

by Chloe Rabinowitz

EMPIRE: The Musical is premiering in its hometown, New York City, for a 12-week limited engagement at New World Stages. Get a first look at photos below!

25 Theater Books for Your Summer 2024 Reading List

by Nicole Rosky

Summer is here and there is no better time of year to soak up the sun and dive into a new book. Check out our collection of 25 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's Summer 2024 reading list. Check out recent releases and view upcoming books for later this year!

Listen: Cole Escola Posts OH, MARY! Pre-Show Playlist

by Stephi Wild

Cole Escola has created a Spotify playlist featuring all of the pre-show music that audience members can hear in the theater before Oh, Mary! Listen here!. (more...)

WICKED Movie to Be Released in Theaters Early

by Josh Sharpe

Universal has announced that Wicked, the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical, will now be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. This is 5 days earlier than the previous release date of November 27.

Sir Ian McKellen Pulls Out of PLAYER KINGS Tour Following Onstage Fall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Sir Ian McKellen, who previously suffered a fall during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, has pulled out of the production's national tour. Learn more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Did The Latest Revival of STARLIGHT EXPRESS Impress The Critics?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express has now opened in the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.. (more...)

Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, and Anika Larsen Will Lead WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?

by Stephi Wild

Playwright Douglas Carter Beane has assembled a cast of Broadway favorites Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Jackie Hoffman, and Anika Larsen for his new show What Fresh Hell Is This?, a Dorothy Parker Cocktail.. (more...)

Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into Final Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch as Neil Diamond FaceTimes into the final performance of A Beautiful Noise!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!