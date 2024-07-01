Photos: Jojo Siwa Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical on Broadway recently welcomed star Jojo Siwa for a wild trip to the past! After the show, the cast, including stars Casey Likes and Roger Bart, hung around to meet with Jojo and snap a few photos. Check out images from her visit below!

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).