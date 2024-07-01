Photos: Jojo Siwa Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE On Broadway

After the show, the cast, including stars Casey Likes and Roger Bart, hung around to meet with Jojo and snap a few photos. Check out images from her visit below! 

By: Jul. 01, 2024
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical on Broadway recently welcomed star Jojo Siwa for a wild trip to the past! After the show, the cast, including stars Casey Likes and Roger Bart, hung around to meet with Jojo and snap a few photos. Check out images from her visit below! 

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa, Evan Alexander Smith

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa, Nick Drake

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa and the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa at BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa at BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes, Jojo Siwa, Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa at BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa, Aaron Alcaraz

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa

Back to the Future: The Musical
Samuel Gerber, Jojo Siwa, Jelani Remy

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jojo Siwa at BACK TO THE FUTURE





