Bruce Sabath, Adam Heller & Barbara Walsh to Join MOSES MAN: FINDING HOME Industry Presentation

DEEP Arts will present the special invite-only industry presentation of Moses Man: Finding Home, a powerful new musical that tells the true story of Holocaust survivors who fled Vienna during Hitler's annexation, embarking on a harrowing nine-year journey across Europe before finding refuge in America. Written by Deborah Haber, with music by award-winning composer Casey Filiaci, and directed by Joe Calarco, the special invite-only industry presentation will take place on October 10, 2024. The event will also feature On The Run, an art installation focused on displaced people worldwide.

Moses Man: Finding Home portrays the resilience of a young Jewish couple fleeing Vienna to go to America during Hitler's invasion, intertwined with a family's struggle during the 2015 Syrian civil war. Based on true testimonies, these two sagas shine a light on the connection between “us” and “them,” inspiring empathy, commitment, and change.

The cast includes Bruce Sabath (Company, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Joseph Kamal (The Band's Visit), Max Wolkowitz (The Sabbath Girl), Abby Goldfarb (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), Alison Cimmet (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Barbara Walsh (Falsettos), Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot), Sophie Zmorrod (The Kite Runner), and Louis Sallan (Emma).

To ensure historical and cultural sensitivity, DEEP Arts has welcomed Ambassador Feisal al-Istrabadi, founding director of Indiana University's Center for the Study of the Middle East and former UN ambassador, as a consultant. His guidance will ensure a respectful portrayal of the musical's sensitive themes.

This presentation marks a crucial step toward Moses Man: Finding Home's Off-Broadway debut. Industry professionals are invited to witness this combination of art, history, and contemporary reflection

“In today's political climate, the themes of displacement and survival resonate more than ever. Moses Man: Finding Home doesn't just tell the story of Holocaust survivors; it reflects the struggles of displaced people globally—past and present. Through this musical, we hope to inspire empathy and remind audiences that the fight for refuge and dignity is ongoing.”

— Deborah Haber, Writer of Moses Man and Artistic Director of DEEP Arts.

The presentation will also feature On The Run, an art installation by students from the Gymnasium am Augarten in Vienna (the school turned into a gestapo prison in 1938), exploring forced displacement through mixed-media collages, Take Me To Jermany a photo expose of Syrian refugees arriving in Lesbos Greece in 2015 by German photographer Charlotte Schmitz featured on CNN, and a trailer of Finding Home a documentary film of the Moses Man project by multi-Emmy award film director Dave Marshall. The emotional works serve as poignant reminders of today's refugee challenges, complementing the musical's themes.

(Book & Lyrics) is the Executive Artistic Director of DEEP Arts, a non-profit arts organization focusing on developing new work founded originally in 1991. Deborah has directed over 100 productions as well as initiating partnerships with urban school districts, city officials, and social service and arts organizations. Together with partner Casey Filiaci, Deborah has written the musical Sweet House (in partnership with Michelle Obama's Let's Move - Healthy Choices) LIKAH! ** (addressing loss for young people) and Moses Man: Finding Home**, all have received significant recognition. Deborah has received several resident artist appointments to Indiana University furthering the development of Moses Man, and it was presented at Indiana Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre Center and the 2015 New York Musical Festival. For the development of Moses Man: Finding Home Deborah partnered with Indiana University's Center for the Study of Global Change to produce several “At & Refugees” Symposiums and with support from IU, and the Republic of Austria, has traveled with the Moses Man Team to Berlin, Germany, Krakow, Poland, and Vienna, Austria for on the ground insights / experiences of her family's journey of survival. Ms. Haber served as a theatre panelist for New York State Council on the Arts and the New York Regional Economic Development Council.

(Music) is a widely respected music professional with over three decades of experience in the business of music production, pursued a career as a jazz pianist, composer, music production and recording, has been signed to an Atlantic Records recording contract and is a two-time Emmy nominee. Casey has worked with world-class musicians in studios from NYC to LA and provided music for premiere clients such as Disney and HBO. Casey has been partnering with Deborah since 2010 on Sweet House, LIKAH!, and Moses Man. Along with Deborah, Casey was awarded appointments from Indiana University to further develop Moses Man. Arranging for and performing with CMD, the new jazz trio which has released two albums, ,“Just A Song” and “Just Another Song.” CMD is enjoying a fast-growing audience of their unique approach to modern jazz. Casey continues his work – music directing, scoring, playing on, and recording material for television, jingles, live theatre and other performances.

(Director) is a multiple award-winning director and playwright. His Off-Broadway credits include Patrick Barlow's A Christmas Carol, In Transit, R&J (adaptor/director), Sarah Plain and Tall, The Burnt Part Boys, Floyd and Clea Under the Western Sky, Boy, in the absence of spring (writer/director), The Memory Show, and Bury the Dead. He has extensive regional credits at theaters including Signature Theater, The Old Globe, ACT, Philadelphia Theater Company, The Shakespeare Company, Chicago Shakespeare Company, Round House Theater, Theatre J, the Folger Theater, Barrington Stage Company, and TUTS among others. His work has been produced on the West End, and he has developed work at Lincoln Center, Second Stage, Primary Stages, The O'Neill Musical Theater Conference, Goodspeed, the Yale Institute for Music Theater, Mercury Musical Development in London and the National Theater in London. He is the winner of the Lucille Lortel Award, 4 Helen Hayes, 2 Barrymore Awards, a Berkshire Theater Critics Award, and has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards and the Evening Standard Award.

