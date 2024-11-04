Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre To Celebrate 100th Anniversary This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Al Hirschfeld Theatre, which opened in 1924 as the Martin Beck Theatre, turns 100 on Monday, November 11, 2024.

In honor of the milestone, ATG Entertainment has commissioned a special piece from Broadway caricaturist Justin "Squigs" Robertson featuring over 100 artists who have performed in the venue, to be unveiled at a private ceremony on November 12th.

Opened in 1924, the Martin Beck Theatre, now named the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street), was fully owned and operated by the vaudevillian and theatrical booking agent of the same name - unusual for the time. Constructed with Moorish and Byzantine influences by architect G. Albert Lansburgh, the facade and interior featuring high stone arches, a double-height arcade, intricate ceiling domes and murals depicting mythological scenes are now classified as New York City landmarks. The Al Hirschfeld Theatre is now owned and operated by ATG Entertainment.

On November 11, 1924, the Martin Beck Theatre opened with a production of Madame Pompadour, an operetta starring Florenz Ames and Wilda Bennett.

Over the years, the theater has been home to many long-running and notable productions including Kinky Boots (the theater’s longest running show), Hair, Guys and Dolls, Grand Hotel, Into the Woods, Dracula, Bye, Bye Birdie, The Teahouse of the August Moon, The Crucible, and The Iceman Cometh. The theatre is currently home to the Tony Award winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which opened in 2019.

In 2003, it became the first Broadway venue to be renamed in honor of a visual artist - the late American caricaturist and illustrator Al Hirschfeld, known for his black and white line drawings of celebrities and Broadway stars, many of which can be viewed in the mezzanine lobby today.

Notable artists who have performed at the venue include Meryl Streep, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Cher, Katharine Hepburn, Helen Hayes, Alfred Lunt, Lynn Fontanne, Ethel Barrymore, Humphrey Bogart, Pearl Bailey, Helen Hayes, Angela Lansbury, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, and more.

Justin "Squigs" Robertson is an acclaimed illustrator and caricaturist specializing in capturing the ephemeral and collaborative art form of theatre. He has been hailed by the New York Times as one of the "Line King's Heirs", carrying on the theatrical caricature traditions exemplified by Al Hirschfeld. This 100th Anniversary illustration celebrates an array of artists who have performed at the venue throughout the years and honors the legacy Al Hirschfeld created in the American theater.

