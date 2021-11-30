Broadway Press Agent Terry M. Lilly Has Passed Away







Retired member Terry M. Lilly. Terry was a Press Agent on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and across the country, who came into membership in September of 1977. He passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2021 after a long illness, surrounded by loved ones.

Terry leaves behind many close friends and family, as well as a legacy of nurturing the next generation of press agents.