ATG Entertainment Names Mitchell Klein as New U.S. Vice President of Ticketing

Mitchell Klein, who has over 30-years of experience in the live event ticketing space, will join ATG Entertainment's North American Senior Leadership Team as U.S. Vice President, Ticketing. Klein will begin in this position starting Monday.

Ted Stimpson, Global CEO of ATG Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to have Mitchell join our growing team in North America. Mitchell will collaborate with our marketing, hospitality, and operations teams to keep delivering world class ticketing for all shows in ATG Entertainment venues across the U.S. His experience will significantly strengthen our senior leadership team and allow us to continue delivering great experience for customers and value for producers and promoters.”

Richard Zubrik, Chief Product & Technology Officer (& Global Head of Ticketing) at ATG Entertainment said, “We're excited to have Mitchell join our North America team and our global ticketing leadership. He will lead our North American ticketing operations, working closely with our leaders across all markets, as well as our digital product, engineering, and data teams. Together, we'll create cutting-edge, data-driven experiences for our customers and partners.”

Until recently, Klein had served as National Director of Sales Operations for Broadway Across America, a leading presenter and producer of live theatrical events, based in New York City. During his 13-year tenure with the company, he built and led a dynamic team of ticketing professionals across North America overseeing season ticket and single ticket sales for touring Broadway in over 45 cities and nearly half a million subscriptions. Prior to his time at Broadway Across America, Klein held various roles in his 19 years at Ticketmaster & Live Nation, including Sales & Marketing Associate in London, Senior Client Services Manager in South Florida, Senior Product Manager in Los Angeles, and General Manager in New York City, in addition to overseeing ticket sales operations for the 2001 and 2005 US Presidential Inaugurations, 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Mitchell currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Ticketing Association (INTIX).

