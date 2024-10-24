New Musical ACCORDING TO HOWARD to Have Developmental Reading at York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The York Theatre Company will present a developmental reading of According to Howard: A New Musical, with book by Frank Evans, James Scully, and Jennifer Paulson-Lee, lyrics by Frank Evans and Chad Gorn, music by James Scully, artistic and music supervision by Scott Cady, and direction by Jennifer Paulson-Lee. The by-invitation-only presentation will take place on Monday, October 28 at 2pm at Open Jar Studios.

According to Howard is an unconventional love story and a reminder that money can never buy (or substitute for) what love can offer. It's about winning—but at what cost? It's about decisions, choices, ideas, and incredible intuition. Through a score reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway, According to Howard delves into the unique life and times of one of the most fascinating individuals of the 20th Century, a human being who shaped the world of aviation, film, business, and Hollywood gossip: Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.

The cast for According to Howard is Cassie Austin (A Sign of the Times at The York), Christine DiGianollardo (A Prairie Home Companion), Michael Dikegoros (Tootsie at Ogunquit Playhouse), David Elder (42nd Street), Beth Glover (Grey Gardens – TheatreWorks), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables), Michael Hurst (The Hours), Mya Ison (Mary Gets Hers), James Judy (Monte Cristo at The York), Gina Milo (Subways Are for Sleeping at The York), Jill Paice (Curtains), William Ryall (Wicked), Ryan Silverman (A Sign of the Times at The York), and Josh Tower (Hamilton). The Assistant Director is Michael Dikegoros and Heather Klein is Production Stage Manager. Casting by Jason Styres, The Casting Collaborative.

Comments





