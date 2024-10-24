News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Deborah Ayorinde Signs With Range Media Partners

Ayorinde recently appeared in the play Wedding Band: A Love Hate Story in Black and White at the Lyric Theatre in London.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
Deborah Ayorinde Signs With Range Media Partners Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



Actor Deborah Ayorinde has signed with Range Media Partners, Variety reports.

LATEST NEWS

Deborah Ayorinde Signs With Range Media Partners
NYC Tourism + Conventions Names Julie Coker President and CEO
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/24/2024; Jobs In Costumes, Concessions and More
Serino Coyne Reveals Leadership Staff Promotion, Addition to the Team, and New Tech Innovations

Ayorinde's credits include her work on Netflix's Marvel series Luke Cage, and as Simone in the American comedy film, Girls Trip. She starred opposite Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe in Harriet, a biopic of African American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, and she also starred in a season of HBO's True Detective.

She also appeared in Amazon Prime's Them in the role of Livia "Lucky" Emory. She received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance. 

She gained further popularity through her work in Netflix's Fatherhood, as well as on the ITV series Riches.

Ayorinde also recently appeared in the play Wedding Band: A Love Hate Story in Black and White at the Lyric Theatre in London.

Read the original story on Variety.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5





Industry Classifieds

Videos