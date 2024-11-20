News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Black List/TRW Collection Reveal First Four Plays

Learn more about the plays here!

By: Nov. 20, 2024
Black List/TRW Collection Reveal First Four Plays Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



 The Black List and Theatrical Rights Worldwide announced the first four plays published as part of the Black List/TRW Collection. The play sinclude Turning Night In The Dying House by Michael Albanese, Apostrophe by Liza Powel O'Brien, The Night Climber by Joshua Rebell, and Bloom by Marco Antonio Rodriguez.

LATEST NEWS

Shane Todd Will Release MUMMY on YouTube
Black List/TRW Collection Reveal First Four Plays
TADA! Youth Theater Reveals 2025 Musical Theater Winter/Spring Classes
TKTS Booth Will Open in Philadelphia

The plays were discovered via the Black List’s website as part of a joint partnership between the two  companies. These plays are licensed by the Collection as well, ensuring that their works are accessible to a  wide range of customers, including schools, colleges and universities, community and regional theaters,  and more.  

“Our goal has always been quite simple: Find great writing and share it with people who can do something  with it,” said The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “It's a real joy to be partnered with TRW to do exactly  that, and what an incredible first batch of plays to do it with!” 

“We at TRW are thrilled to be the publisher and licensor of these incredible works,” said Lysna Marzani,  Executive Director of TRW Plays Division. “It's an honor to bring such exceptional stories to life on stage,  and we look forward to our continued partnership with The Black List in championing diverse and  innovative voices in theater.” 

Submissions for the second round are now open. Playwrights can submit their plays for consideration in  the Black List/TRW collection via www.blcklst.com. Should their play be selected for publication in the  collection, the writer will contract with TRW directly, using their standard agreement. The Collection aims to  add at least four plays to the collection each year. 


 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Industry Classifieds

Videos