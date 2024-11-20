Black List/TRW Collection Reveal First Four Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Black List and Theatrical Rights Worldwide announced the first four plays published as part of the Black List/TRW Collection. The play sinclude Turning Night In The Dying House by Michael Albanese, Apostrophe by Liza Powel O'Brien, The Night Climber by Joshua Rebell, and Bloom by Marco Antonio Rodriguez.

The plays were discovered via the Black List’s website as part of a joint partnership between the two companies. These plays are licensed by the Collection as well, ensuring that their works are accessible to a wide range of customers, including schools, colleges and universities, community and regional theaters, and more.

“Our goal has always been quite simple: Find great writing and share it with people who can do something with it,” said The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “It's a real joy to be partnered with TRW to do exactly that, and what an incredible first batch of plays to do it with!”

“We at TRW are thrilled to be the publisher and licensor of these incredible works,” said Lysna Marzani, Executive Director of TRW Plays Division. “It's an honor to bring such exceptional stories to life on stage, and we look forward to our continued partnership with The Black List in championing diverse and innovative voices in theater.”

Submissions for the second round are now open. Playwrights can submit their plays for consideration in the Black List/TRW collection via www.blcklst.com. Should their play be selected for publication in the collection, the writer will contract with TRW directly, using their standard agreement. The Collection aims to add at least four plays to the collection each year.





