BTC Unveils 2025 Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Recipients

BTC and Broadway stage manager and producer Cody Renard Richard has revealed the next cohort of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program. The program is dedicated to building a bridge into the industry for emerging theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes.

This year’s recipients include Jasmine Brooks (Yale University), Jeyna Lynn Gonzales (University of California, Irvine), Bell Hernandez (University of California, Irvine), Brissa Lopez (Columbia University), Savanha Moore (University of Iowa), Briana Newson (California Institute of the Arts), Andre Rodriguez (Texas State University), Salomé A. Ayers Sánchez (University of North Carolina School of the Arts), Tait Truong (Oklahoma City University), and KayCi Wolf (Texas State University).

Each student will receive a financial grant of $10,000, mentorship through various online seminars focusing on community building, leadership, and social justice, and an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to meet with mentors and experience Broadway and New York’s theater scene in person.

Cody Renard Richard states, “I’m so proud that we are celebrating our 5th Anniversary of the program. This program is such a labor of love and I’m so grateful for all the support that we’ve been given over the years. Each year I’m reminded of how important this program is and how special spaces like these can be. Our incoming cohort is full of creative thinkers who are passionate about building community and shifting the landscape of our industry. I can’t wait to uplift their talents and learn from them along the way.”

Over the years, the program has awarded $340,000 to 45 students from 31 different universities. Past Scholars from the program are now working across the industry on Broadway in shows like Maybe Happy Ending, A Wonderful World, Buena Vista Social Club, Our Town, Hamilton, Hadestown, Hell’s Kitchen, and Disney’s Aladdin, on tour with Tina Turner: The Tina Turner Musical, and across the country at Regional Theatres like Utah Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Lincoln Center Theatre, and The Public Theatre.

The program is supported by the Jeffrey Seller Family Foundation, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, The Miranda Family Fund, Tiger Baron Foundation, Kevin McCollum, Thomas Kail, Junkyard Dogs, Jenny Steingart, and Jill Furman. The Jeffrey Seller Family Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids serve as lead sponsors.

This year’s selection committee featured prominent theatrical professionals and leaders including Richard, Tom Andre Bardwell, Jhanaë Bonnick, Lani Fu, Ann James, Zhailon Levingston, Tina McCartney, Kenneth McGee, Timothy Oliver Reid and program manager Nzinga Williams.

ABOUT CRR SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program strives to:

· Encourage more Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and other students of Color to pursue degrees in the theatrical management and artistic fields, such as Stage Management, Technical Theatre, Theatre Design, Playwriting, Directing or Theatre Management.

· Cultivate and provide a space for the next generation of BIPOC artists, while honoring, recognizing and welcoming their future contributions to the theatrical world.

· Connect our scholars with theatrical and community leaders of color, to help cultivate their leadership and advocacy skills to encourage them to be change agents in their own communities and within the industry.

· Create a community of scholars who will learn and grow together throughout their various educational journeys.

· Remind BIPOC individuals that their voices and talents are needed and will be supported.

