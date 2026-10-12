BOUND TO YOU Readings Set by Live & In Color

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Live & In Color will present Bound To You, a new play by playwright Vaibu Mohan, with two invitation-only industry readings on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Open Jar Studios.

When a rope session opens a portal into South Asian folklore, a Woman must confront the inherited shame shaping her body and confront the mischievous Demon who binds her into an unrelenting ritual of truth.

Bound To You follows a Woman who enters a bondage studio seeking control and instead encounters a sly, disarming Demon drawn from the world of South Asian folklore. What begins as a simple rope session unravels into a surreal journey where myth, memory, and desire intertwine.

Through a series of charged, dreamlike encounters, the Demon forces the Woman to confront the beauty standards, colorism, and inherited shame that have shaped her understanding of her body and worth. As the line between ritual and reality fractures, she must decide what liberation truly means: escape, surrender, or transformation.

The play was the 2025 recipient of Live & In Color's June Bingham New Playwright Commission, a development program that uplifts emerging femme and/or non-binary playwrights by supporting a new work from the seed of an idea through the development of a two-person play. Bound To You was originally workshopped during Live & In Color's 2025 Fall Retreat and now continues its development with this NYC reading.

The reading is directed by Alexandra Haddad and features Sanjana Taskar as Woman and Anuka Sethi as Demon. The creative team also includes Julia Grullon (Stage Manager/Stage Directions), Robin Ritter (Sound), and Vesper D (Bondage Consultant).

About Live & In Color

Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of advancing diversity and inclusion throughout the theatre industry and at every level of the creative and business process.

Co-founded by Artistic Director Devanand Janki and Abigail Grubb, the June Bingham New Playwright Commission uplifts emerging femme and/or non-binary creatives by developing a new piece from the seed of an idea into a two-person play that reflects the complexity of today's world. The program is named in honor of the late June Bingham, an extraordinary artist and activist who never shied away from making a bold statement. The commission is made possible by the support of the Jack Bingham Family.

Reading Information

Friday, October 23, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Open Jar Studios

New York, NY

Invitation only. If you are interested in attending or learning more, please email Program Director Abigail Grubb at abigail@liveandincolor.org.

Content Warning: Sexual content, bondage, body dysmorphia, orthorexia, and colorism.

Audience members who would like to support Live & In Color and the artists behind Bound To You may make a contribution to the organization's campaign. Contributions help Live & In Color continue developing new work and creating opportunities for emerging artists.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 06 Hrs 57 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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