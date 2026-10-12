BOUND TO YOU Readings Set by Live & In Color
The play, recipient of Live & In Color's June Bingham New Playwright Commission, will be directed by Alexandra Haddad and feature Sanjana Taskar and Anuka Sethi.
Live & In Color will present Bound To You, a new play by playwright Vaibu Mohan, with two invitation-only industry readings on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Open Jar Studios.
When a rope session opens a portal into South Asian folklore, a Woman must confront the inherited shame shaping her body and confront the mischievous Demon who binds her into an unrelenting ritual of truth.
Bound To You follows a Woman who enters a bondage studio seeking control and instead encounters a sly, disarming Demon drawn from the world of South Asian folklore. What begins as a simple rope session unravels into a surreal journey where myth, memory, and desire intertwine.
Through a series of charged, dreamlike encounters, the Demon forces the Woman to confront the beauty standards, colorism, and inherited shame that have shaped her understanding of her body and worth. As the line between ritual and reality fractures, she must decide what liberation truly means: escape, surrender, or transformation.
The play was the 2025 recipient of Live & In Color's June Bingham New Playwright Commission, a development program that uplifts emerging femme and/or non-binary playwrights by supporting a new work from the seed of an idea through the development of a two-person play. Bound To You was originally workshopped during Live & In Color's 2025 Fall Retreat and now continues its development with this NYC reading.
The reading is directed by Alexandra Haddad and features Sanjana Taskar as Woman and Anuka Sethi as Demon. The creative team also includes Julia Grullon (Stage Manager/Stage Directions), Robin Ritter (Sound), and Vesper D (Bondage Consultant).
About Live & In Color
Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of advancing diversity and inclusion throughout the theatre industry and at every level of the creative and business process.
Co-founded by Artistic Director Devanand Janki and Abigail Grubb, the June Bingham New Playwright Commission uplifts emerging femme and/or non-binary creatives by developing a new piece from the seed of an idea into a two-person play that reflects the complexity of today's world. The program is named in honor of the late June Bingham, an extraordinary artist and activist who never shied away from making a bold statement. The commission is made possible by the support of the Jack Bingham Family.
Reading Information
Friday, October 23, 2026 - 7:00 PM
Saturday, October 24, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Open Jar Studios
New York, NY
Invitation only. If you are interested in attending or learning more, please email Program Director Abigail Grubb at abigail@liveandincolor.org.
Content Warning: Sexual content, bondage, body dysmorphia, orthorexia, and colorism.
Audience members who would like to support Live & In Color and the artists behind Bound To You may make a contribution to the organization's campaign. Contributions help Live & In Color continue developing new work and creating opportunities for emerging artists.
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