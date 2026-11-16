Tony Award Nominee Jenn Colella and Ren Parker to Star in New Musical NEARLY NEIGHBORS, Directed by Jade King Carroll

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Suffs) and rising New York City performer Ren Parker will lead the upcoming developmental reading of NEARLY NEIGHBORS, a new chamber musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by Joshua Vranas. Directed by Jade King Carroll, Producing Artistic Director of Chautauqua Theater Company, the musical will receive two invitation-only industry presentations on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, at Open Jar Studios in New York City.

The reading, produced by Nikita Chernin and Ash Marie Alina, will feature music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPOP, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), casting by Addie Saltz, stage management by Halle Hart, and production assistance by Natalia Enriquez. Publicity is handled by Katie Rosin/Kampfire.

Colella will portray Stacy, a longtime Hell's Kitchen resident whose life is unexpectedly disrupted by the arrival of Rachel, an ambitious young tech entrepreneur portrayed by Parker. The two performers will bring to life the entirety of the musical's onstage world, a relationship unfolding across twelve months, two opposing apartment balconies, and the ever-changing landscape of New York City.

Parker's casting follows the conclusion of The Search for Rachel, a nationwide open casting initiative launched in October that invited represented and self-represented performers to audition for the opportunity to star opposite Colella. The search was conceived to expand access to developmental opportunities in professional theater and to identify a performer whose individual perspective could help shape the role of Rachel.

The announcement comes just days after Playbill exclusively premiered the music video for 'Mo(u)rning,' an original song from the musical performed by Colella, offering audiences their first opportunity to hear music from Vranas' score ahead of the industry presentations.

Two Balconies. Twelve Months. One Unexpected Connection.

Set in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, Nearly Neighbors is a new solo-piano chamber musical exploring the power of proximity and what happens in the space between two people who have every reason to remain strangers.

Rachel has recently found success in the tech world, selling the wellness startup she built and moving into a luxury Manhattan apartment. Smart, ambitious, and accustomed to moving through life with a carefully constructed sense of control, she has seemingly achieved everything she set out to accomplish.

Across the courtyard lives Stacy, a longtime New Yorker whose relationship with the city is defined by years of memories, change, and personal loss. Still navigating life after the death of her wife, Stacy has little interest in being impressed by the ambitious newcomer across the way.

Their first interactions are hardly the beginning of a conventional friendship.

But over the course of a year, passing conversations become increasingly personal. What begins as irritation slowly develops into an unlikely connection, and eventually an unexpected collaboration, as Rachel draws Stacy into developing a new business idea.

Through twelve months of conversations, arguments, revelations, and moments of unexpected tenderness, the women begin to challenge each other's understanding of success, independence, grief, and the lives they believe they are supposed to lead.

With an intimate, piano-driven score, Vranas explores the humor and emotional complexity of a relationship built not through grand gestures, but through the ordinary act of showing up for another person.

At its heart, Nearly Neighbors asks a deceptively simple question: Once someone sees you clearly, can you ever go back to being unknown?

Meet the New Neighbors: Jenn Colella and Ren Parker

Leading the two-person musical is Jenn Colella, whose portrayal of Captain Beverley Bass in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, along with Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Colella most recently appeared on Broadway as Carrie Chapman Catt in Suffs, receiving a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance. Her Broadway credits also include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy. She is a Grammy Award winner for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording and currently portrays Captain Alison Kershaw on CBS's Elsbeth.

Colella was previously announced as Stacy in October, alongside the launch of the nationwide search for her onstage counterpart.

Speaking about the project at the launch of the search, Colella said:

'I'm so excited to be part of Nearly Neighbors. I was immediately drawn to the heart and humor of the piece, and to Stacy, who is funny, complicated, and so deeply human. I'm also really excited that we're using this process to open a door for someone new. There are so many extraordinary actors who haven't yet had access to the rooms where these opportunities usually happen, and I love that we're widening the search for Rachel. I can't wait to find the person who will bring her to life opposite me.'

Joining Colella is Ren Parker, a New York City-based artist whose casting marks the conclusion of The Search for Rachel. Parker most recently appeared in a developmental production of 1518: A New Rock Opera as Rockstar at the CWP Festival. Her screen credits include The Salt Between Us, recently included in the SoHo International Film Festival, and CBS's FBI: Most Wanted.

For Parker, the opportunity began when she encountered the casting search on social media and discovered a musical whose themes closely reflected her own experiences as a young artist navigating ambition, community, and life in New York City.

'I am thrilled to be joining the Nearly Neighbors family! Being chronically online, I started seeing the buzz on social media about The Search For Rachel and immediately started a deep dive. I loved seeing that there was a huge focus on community and connecting with others. After hearing the audition song, Rachel spoke to me, as she's just an ambitious young adult trying to hold it together as she chases her goals. As someone who has always loved intimate/chamber musicals and feels passionately about new works, I knew I had to submit. And I'm glad I did! Huge thanks to the Nearly Neighbors team for trusting me with Rachel and welcoming me to the neighborhood.'

Parker will now develop Rachel alongside Colella, Vranas, Carroll, and the creative team as the musical prepares for its first invited industry presentations.

A Creative Team with Broadway and National Theater Credits

Nearly Neighbors is written and composed by Joshua Vranas, a New York City-based musical theater writer and graduate of the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

Vranas' works include My Pet Dragon, written with Maggie Moe, and Theseus and the Minotaur and the Other Six, written with Clare Fuyuko Bierman. His music has been featured at Lincoln Center's Broadway's Future Songbook, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's Village Voices, and The Cutting Room.

A 2021 top-five nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, Vranas has also received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship and the Frederick Loewe Award from ASCAP. His musical My Pet Dragon recently received a sold-out concert presentation at Joe's Pub.

For Vranas, the relationship between Stacy and Rachel is rooted in the unexpected intimacy of city living.

'Nearly Neighbors is a show about connection and the intimacy of developing a relationship with someone you live so close to and yet know nothing about,' said Vranas. 'It's about two women who irk each other but turn out to be exactly what the other needs. Jenn Colella has this beautiful ability to make you feel like you're the only person in the room, connecting meaningfully with every word, note and emotion.'

The reading will be directed by Jade King Carroll, the Producing Artistic Director of Chautauqua Theater Company and a nationally recognized director specializing in the development of new work.

Carroll has directed more than 60 classical and contemporary productions at institutions including New York Theatre Workshop, Atlantic Theater Company, McCarter Theatre Center, Hartford Stage, Alley Theatre, and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Her credits include Amerikin, Proof of Love, Detroit '67, Having Our Say, and Red Velvet. She has worked across all ten plays in August Wilson's American Century Cycle and has taught, lectured, and directed at Juilliard, Rutgers, NYU, and Princeton.

Sujin Kim-Ramsey will serve as Music Director and pianist for the developmental reading.

Kim-Ramsey previously served as Music Director for KPOP on Broadway and at Ars Nova, becoming one of the first women of Asian descent to debut as a Broadway music director. Her credits also include the Broadway production of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Last Match, The Apple Boys, and I and You. In addition to her work in musical theater, Kim-Ramsey has presented original music at Carnegie Hall and holds degrees from Yonsei University, Berklee College of Music, and NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Addie Saltz serves as Casting Director. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, Saltz has worked with Calleri Jensen Davis on productions at Theatre Under The Stars, Cleveland Play House, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and Yale Repertory Theatre. She currently serves as Assistant Director of the Off-Broadway production of Slam Frank at the Orpheum Theatre.

The reading will be stage managed by Halle Hart, marking her New York City stage management debut. Hart's previous credits include Boston Lyric Opera's 80th anniversary production of Carousel, as well as Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family, and The Pajama Game with Curtain Call Summer Youth Theatre. Natalia Enriquez serves as Production Assistant.

A Nationwide Search Finds Its Rachel

The announcement of Parker's casting concludes a nationwide search that began October 7, when the producers opened submissions to performers across the United States, regardless of professional representation or existing industry connections.

The Search for Rachel was developed as a genuine open casting process, giving artists the opportunity to be considered for a leading role opposite Colella in a professional developmental reading.

The producers emphasized that the role had not been precast and that performers without traditional access to professional casting channels were strongly encouraged to submit.

For Ash Marie Alina, whose work as an actor and founder of Blank Canvas Collective centers on empowering performing artists, the initiative reflects a desire to make professional opportunities more accessible.

'As an actor, I have felt the discouragement of going to an audition you know is already cast. I know the feeling of not even showing up in the first place,' said Alina when the search was announced. 'This is why a true and fair open call is important to me. I want to be a beacon of hope that says, 'There are people looking for you still.''

The commitment to access extends behind the scenes as well. Alongside Parker's casting, the developmental reading will give Hart the opportunity to make her New York stage management debut.

Producer Nikita Chernin, who also works professionally as a stage manager, previously described the importance of that approach:

'Somebody has to give you the first room. I know firsthand as a stage manager how much it means when someone trusts you with an opportunity before you have the credit that supposedly proves you can do it. That's what excites me about Halle making her New York stage management debut with us, and it's the same thing that excites me about The Search for Rachel.'

The November reading brings together established Broadway artists and emerging theater makers in a developmental environment designed to explore the musical's characters, score, and dramatic structure ahead of future production.

First Look: Jenn Colella Performs 'Mo(u)rning'

Ahead of the reading, audiences can experience the world of Nearly Neighbors through the newly released music video for 'Mo(u)rning,' an original song from Vranas' score, performed by Colella with piano accompaniment by Kim-Ramsey.

The video premiered exclusively through Playbill on November 12, offering a first look at the music and emotional world of the new musical.

Directed by Ash Marie Alina, the video features cinematography and color by Jorge Andres Iglesias, editing by Alina with Idan Bar, behind-the-scenes footage by Ella Bar, and music production by Annika Stenstedt.

The song offers an introduction to Stacy, whose sharp humor and guarded exterior conceal a complicated relationship with grief, memory, and the life she has built in New York City.

Jenn Colella</a>" width="356">

November 20 Industry Presentations

The developmental reading takes place November 16–20, 2026, in New York City, culminating in two invitation-only industry presentations at Open Jar Studios on Friday, November 20.

Both presentations are intended for invited members of the theatrical industry, including producers, artistic directors, presenters, and other professionals interested in the development of new musical theater.

The developmental process will allow the creative team to explore the material with its complete two-person cast, refine the musical's storytelling, and introduce the work to potential collaborators as the producers pursue future production opportunities.

The presentations are private industry events. Public ticket sales have not been announced.

About the Producers

Nikita Chernin is a New York City-based theater producer, stage manager, and production manager whose work includes Slam Frank, Dirty Books, I'm Still Not That Girl, Take Me to Dollywood, and An Axemas Story. His producing practice focuses on the development of new work, supporting emerging artists, and expanding access to professional opportunities in theater.

Ash Marie Alina is a New York-based producer, actor, and creative artist whose work spans theatrical productions, events, and original content. She is the founder of Blank Canvas Collective, a career development and creative support platform dedicated to helping performers build sustainable careers through professional resources, collaboration, and community.

Together, Chernin and Alina lead the development of Nearly Neighbors, bringing together artists from across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the wider New York theater community.

About Nearly Neighbors

Nearly Neighbors is a new chamber musical in twelve months featuring book, music, and lyrics by Joshua Vranas.

Set across two opposing balconies in Hell's Kitchen, the musical follows Rachel, a recently successful tech entrepreneur, and Stacy, a longtime New Yorker, as an unlikely relationship develops over the course of a year.

Told through an intimate, solo-piano score, Nearly Neighbors explores ambition, grief, friendship, identity, and the power of truly seeing another person.

The musical is currently in development, with invitation-only industry presentations scheduled for November 20, 2026, in New York City.

For more information, visit: https://nearlyneighborsmusical.com

More on Open Jar Studios Recent Articles Kuhoo Verma and More to Star in PERPETUAL SUNSHINE & THE GHOST GIRLS Industry Presentations







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone