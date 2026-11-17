"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/15/26 - Grosses Rise 10%, Attendance Up 11%
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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/15/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY closed on 11/15. The show livestreamed all performances from 11/10 through 11/15. Livestream tickets are not included in the figures in this report. HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES opened at the Barrymore on 11/9. NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE began previews on 11/11 and opened at the Hirschfeld on 11/13. DOWNSTATE opened at the Booth on 11/15.
THE FANTASTICKS is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 11/16. BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE" began previews at the Lunt-Fontanne and opens on 11/17. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 11/18. MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 11/19. INTER ALIA began previews at the Music Box and opens on 12/1. GALILEO began previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/6.
860 had an eight-performance week rather than its usual seven. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW had six performances with 1,594 seats and two performances with 996 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,556. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,445. THE LOST BOYS had six performances with 1,648 seats and two performances with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,500. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,563.
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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES (99%)
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY (85.4%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (10.9%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (8.1%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (6.5%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (5%)
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY (4.9%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (4.6%)
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID (4.4%)
- & JULIET (3.7%)
- OH, MARY! (3.2%)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.2%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (3.1%)
- MJ (2.1%)
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (1.9%)
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (1.4%)
- HADESTOWN (1.4%)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (1%)
- THE FANTASTICKS (0.5%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (0.1%)
- DOWNSTATE (0.1%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-7%)
- WANTED (-5.9%)
- ALADDIN (-5.7%)
- THE LOST BOYS (-5.4%)
- JUST IN TIME (-3.6%)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (-3%)
- WICKED (-1.9%)
- THE LION KING (-1.8%)
- CHICAGO (-1.7%)
- 860 (-0.4%)
- HAMILTON (-0.3%)
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (-0.1%)
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This week (week ending 11/15/2026), 39 shows played on Broadway, with 321,358 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,302,815. The average ticket price was $125.41. This represents 4 more shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 91.86%, with 321,358 of 349,840 available seats filled.
Attendance increased by 11.10% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 46, 2025), attendance increased by 8.00%.
Overall grosses rose 9.66% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses increased by 0.27% ($40,302,815 vs. $40,196,255).
The average ticket price of $125.41 was $1.65 lower than last week and $9.68 lower than the same week last year ($135.09).
Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases
- CHICAGO: $922,333 vs. $502,050 (+83.7% change)
- MJ: $1,635,140 vs. $1,171,091 (+39.6% change)
- & JULIET: $924,005 vs. $713,973 (+29.4% change)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $790,870 vs. $646,318 (+22.4% change)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: $708,439 vs. $579,814 (+22.2% change)
Overall Capacity Utilization
This week: 91.9%. Same week last year: 89.6%. Change: Up 2.3 percentage points
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HAMILTON: $2,794,516
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,570,589
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $2,352,287
- 860: $1,720,253
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,670,888
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- DOWNSTATE: $236,504
- THE FANTASTICKS: $384,589
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $448,945
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $520,733
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $528,758
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- 860: $211,356
- WANTED: $193,898
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES: $165,029
- THE OUTSIDERS: $159,705
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $126,157
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- ALADDIN: $-174,177
- THE LION KING: $-135,007
- DOWNSTATE: $-112,209
- JUST IN TIME: $-77,169
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: $-58,143
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $329.90
- HAMILTON: $263.68
- OH, MARY!: $212.35
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $195.37
- A FEW GOOD MEN: $165.62
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- DOWNSTATE: $40.08
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $56.25
- ALADDIN: $76.41
- THE FANTASTICKS: $84.62
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $85.40
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 100.1%
- HAMILTON: 100.1%
- A FEW GOOD MEN: 100%
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: 99.5%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 73.3%
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: 77.5%
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 80.3%
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 82%
- ALADDIN: 84.2%
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: 2520
- 860: 1371
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES: 1004
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 916
- THE OUTSIDERS: 530
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- ALADDIN: -783
- THE LOST BOYS: -678
- WANTED: -497
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: -334
- WICKED: -272
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
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