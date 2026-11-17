Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/15/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY closed on 11/15. The show livestreamed all performances from 11/10 through 11/15. Livestream tickets are not included in the figures in this report. HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES opened at the Barrymore on 11/9. NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE began previews on 11/11 and opened at the Hirschfeld on 11/13. DOWNSTATE opened at the Booth on 11/15.

THE FANTASTICKS is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 11/16. BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE" began previews at the Lunt-Fontanne and opens on 11/17. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 11/18. MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 11/19. INTER ALIA began previews at the Music Box and opens on 12/1. GALILEO began previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/6.

860 had an eight-performance week rather than its usual seven. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW had six performances with 1,594 seats and two performances with 996 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,556. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,445. THE LOST BOYS had six performances with 1,648 seats and two performances with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,500. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,563.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 11/15/2026), 39 shows played on Broadway, with 321,358 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,302,815. The average ticket price was $125.41. This represents 4 more shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 91.86%, with 321,358 of 349,840 available seats filled.

Attendance increased by 11.10% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 46, 2025), attendance increased by 8.00%.

Overall grosses rose 9.66% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses increased by 0.27% ($40,302,815 vs. $40,196,255).

The average ticket price of $125.41 was $1.65 lower than last week and $9.68 lower than the same week last year ($135.09).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

CHICAGO: $922,333 vs. $502,050 (+83.7% change)

MJ: $1,635,140 vs. $1,171,091 (+39.6% change)

& JULIET: $924,005 vs. $713,973 (+29.4% change)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $790,870 vs. $646,318 (+22.4% change)

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $708,439 vs. $579,814 (+22.2% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 91.9%. Same week last year: 89.6%. Change: Up 2.3 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,794,516

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,570,589

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $2,352,287

860: $1,720,253

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,670,888

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

DOWNSTATE: $236,504

THE FANTASTICKS: $384,589

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $448,945

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $520,733

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $528,758

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

860: $211,356

WANTED: $193,898

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES: $165,029

THE OUTSIDERS: $159,705

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $126,157

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN: $-174,177

THE LION KING: $-135,007

DOWNSTATE: $-112,209

JUST IN TIME: $-77,169

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: $-58,143

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $329.90

HAMILTON: $263.68

OH, MARY!: $212.35

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $195.37

A FEW GOOD MEN: $165.62

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

DOWNSTATE: $40.08

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $56.25

ALADDIN: $76.41

THE FANTASTICKS: $84.62

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $85.40

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 100.1%

HAMILTON: 100.1%

A FEW GOOD MEN: 100%

OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: 99.5%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 73.3%

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 77.5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 80.3%

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 82%

ALADDIN: 84.2%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: 2520

860: 1371

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES: 1004

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 916

THE OUTSIDERS: 530

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN: -783

THE LOST BOYS: -678

WANTED: -497

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: -334

WICKED: -272

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.