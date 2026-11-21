Award-winning performer and producer Todd Adamson has announced that internationally acclaimed vocalist, actress, and director Stephanie Hodgdon is joining Todd Talent Management (TTM) as Managing Partner.

Founded in 2026, Todd Talent Management has already attracted significant industry attention, receiving more than 1,000 artist submissions following its viral social media launch. Hodgdon's appointment marks the company's next chapter in artist representation, career development, and original entertainment production.

'I created TTM to bring a fresh perspective to artist representation. Stephanie shares that vision, and I'm excited about what we'll accomplish together,' says Adamson.

Todd Adamson is an Ovation Award-winning actor, vocalist, and producer with a career spanning theatre, film, television, national tours, and international concert stages. He received the Los Angeles Ovation Award for his portrayal of Huey Calhoun in Memphis, toured nationally with Queen's We Will Rock You, and starred as the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at La Mirada Theatre. Additional theatrical credits include Frank Wildhorn's Freedom's Song at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun, as well as Grease, Legally Blonde, The Little Mermaid, and The Wedding Singer.

Personally selected by the late Jim Rado, legendary co-creator of Hair, Adamson originated the title role in the New York staged reading of Rado's Supersoldier. Adamson also starred opposite Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) in the Los Angeles industry reading of Susan Ferrara's The Fall, directed by Julie Ann Emery.

Adamson also co-produced New York's UNSUNG annual concert series with Stephanie Safko, raising more than $100,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He is currently a producing partner at Turn the Page Media alongside Laura Patrick, Esq., developing projects including Ferrara's Glitter & Glass, the Next Page podcast and The Savannah Project, a true-crime documentary in development.

Stephanie Hodgdon brings more than two decades of international performance experience to her new role. Personally selected by Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz to originate the leading role of Eve in Princess Cruises' Magic to Do, she appears on the original cast recording. She also created and stars in SHE WILL ROCK YOU!, celebrating the music of Queen, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, and other rock legends. Her theatrical credits include the title role in Madam Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical. Hodgdon was also named a 2026-2027 inductee into Northwestern State University's Creative and Performing Arts Department Hall of Fame.

As Managing Partner, Hodgdon will work alongside Adamson on artist development, creative strategy, and the company's expansion into original live entertainment.

Guided by its founding philosophy, 'An Artist Who Represents Artists,' Todd Talent Management represents and develops vocalists, musicians, specialty acts, and theatrical entertainers while pursuing original production shows and concert experiences for international audiences. For Adamson and Hodgdon, the mission is to combine their experience as working artists with a commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation of entertainers.

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